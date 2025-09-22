Congruence Therapeutics Earns "Fierce 15" Distinction for 2025

MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruence Therapeutics, a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of pharmacological correctors for diseases of protein misfolding, today announced that Fierce Biotech has named it as one of 2025's Fierce 15 biotechnology companies, honoring it as one of the most innovative and promising private biotechnology companies in the industry.

"This recognition from Fierce Biotech serves as further validation of the impactful science we are undertaking to develop transformative medicines for significant unmet medical needs and underscores what matters most to us: the patients and families waiting for treatment options," commented Dr. Clarissa Desjardins, co-founder and CEO of Congruence. "We remain committed and laser-focused on advancing small molecule pharmacological drugs that have the potential to transform care for people affected by MC4R-driven genetic obesity, GBA-driven Parkinson's disease, and α1-Antitrypsin-deficiency. This award strengthens our resolve to deliver these novel therapies to the bedside of those who need them most."

The Fierce 15 honor is intended to celebrate the spirit of being "fierce" – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is Fierce Biotech's 23rd annual Fierce 15 selection.

"Over the past 23 years, our Fierce 15 special report has spotlighted the private biotechs pushing science into uncharted territory, whose approaches and discoveries represent genuine leaps forward," said Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare, "This year we've selected 15 pre-commercial biotechs that are advancing transformative science in an unrelenting industry landscape. These companies exemplify the innovation and determination driving the next generation of therapies that will hopefully benefit patients worldwide."

An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 300,000 biotech and pharma industry professionals, Fierce Biotech provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. Every year Fierce Biotech evaluates hundreds of early-stage companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position.

About Congruence Therapeutics

Congruence is a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function. Our proprietary scalable platform, Revenir™, captures the biophysical features of proteins across their conformational ensembles, to identify novel allosteric and cryptic pockets which are virtually screened to generate novel chemical matter. Congruence has leveraged its proprietary discovery engine to launch a pipeline of wholly owned drugs directed to high-value, genetically validated, difficult-to-drug targets spanning a variety of indications including MC4R-deficient genetic obesity, GBA-driven Parkinson's Disease, and α1-Antitrypsin-deficiency. Congruence is further deploying its discovery platform to support two multi-target research collaborations with large pharmaceutical companies focused on the discovery of small molecule correctors for the treatment of solid tumors and metabolic diseases.

For more information, please visit www.congruencetx.com.

