Congruence Therapeutics to Present at Multiple Investor Conferences in May

MONTREAL and RALEIGH, N.C., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruence Therapeutics, a biotechnology company working at the interface of computational and experimental drug discovery to design novel small molecules for diseases of protein misfolding, announced today that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium, May 17, 2023 , in Boston, MA

, in 2023 Wells Fargo Virtual Private Biotech Symposium, May 23, 2023

The Company will be available to meet potential investors during one-to-one meetings at these conferences.

About Congruence Therapeutics

Congruence Therapeutics is a drug discovery company that is uniquely harnessing the power of innovative fields such as protein dynamics, biophysics, machine learning, AI, and computational chemistry to advance drug discovery. Our ground-breaking discovery engine, RevenirTM, captures the biophysical features of functional proteins and their pathogenic counterparts in order to discover functional allosteric and cryptic pockets which can lead to small molecule hits at unprecedented speed.

For more information, please visit www.congruencetx.com.

Company Contact

Charles Grubsztajn

Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

[email protected]

858-366-3243

SOURCE Congruence Therapeutics