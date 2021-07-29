Congruex Names David Howson Chief Operating Officer

BOULDER, Colo., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruex today announced that David Howson has been appointed to serve as the Company's Chief Operating Officer, effective August 2, 2021. Mr. Howson, who will be based at the Company's headquarters in Boulder, Colorado, joins Congruex's executive leadership team and will be responsible for leading operations across all business units, including sales, operations, and general P&L management.

Mr. Howson brings more than 25 years of leadership and operations experience to Congruex, including network deployment, customer operations, sales, and transactions, and carries a deep understanding and focus on the telecom industry.

Mr. Howson's appointment as COO allows Bill Beans, CEO of Congruex, to focus on the future of the platform, including strategy and growth. Mr. Beans stated, "I am excited to welcome David to the Congruex leadership team as COO. He brings extensive operational experience, knowledge of our brand, and deep industry and capital markets insights. I know David will be a natural fit in our Congruex GRIT culture, and I'm looking forward to working with him and our entire team as our business enters a new phase of exciting growth ahead."

Mr. Howson began his career in the field with Peter Kiewit & Sons in Europe and rose through the ranks to the highest levels of leadership at various telecommunications engineering and construction companies.

Prior to joining Congruex, Mr. Howson spent four years as CEO at Six Degrees Group in London, where he transformed the business from a traditional IT Managed Service Provider to a Cloud & Security Service Provider. In that role, Mr. Howson had a heavy focus on the impact of technology and customer experience in the sector. Previously, he held various leadership roles at Zayo Group including the International President and Chief Network Officer, President of Sales and Customer Operations, and President of Zayo Bandwidth and Colocation. Prior to Zayo, Mr. Howson had a twelve-year career at Level 3 Communications where he was Group Vice President of Customer Operations and Senior Vice President of Access Management and Operations, M&A Integration, and Network Planning and Deployment. He is originally from the UK and holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Oxford Brookes University, Oxford, England.

"I am thrilled to be back in Boulder working aside long-time colleagues Bill Beans and Kevin O'Hara and an incredible senior leadership team that serves as General Managers of our business units," Mr. Howson said. "I look forward to helping our customers and the communities around the US by bringing turnkey engineering and construction services to our customers to drive connectivity across the country."

About Congruex

Congruex was formed in late 2017 by industry executives, Bill Beans and Kevin O'Hara, in partnership with Crestview Partners. Congruex brings together leading engineering and construction companies across the U.S. into a harmonized platform with capabilities encompassing network development, engineering, construction, mandated road moves, maintenance and operations. Congruex's customers benefit from the integrated skills that it can offer, either as single disciplines or as a turnkey solution with self-perform capabilities. Congruex's engineering services operate nationwide and its construction services operate in the Midwest, California, and the Southeast. For more information: www.congruex.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with over $9 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: media, industrials and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

Media:

Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

[email protected]

SOURCE Congruex