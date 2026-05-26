Conifers AI Launches the First End-to-End Agentic SOC for Machine-Speed Defense

With attackers operating at unprecedented scale, Conifers unifies the entire SOC lifecycle into a single agentic system built for AI-driven cyberwarfare

DALLAS, Texas and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conifers, the first end-to-end agentic AI platform transforming modern Security Operations Centers (SOCs), announced today the launch of its agentic SOC, the first unified agentic AI platform designed to help security operations centers defend against cyber adversaries operating at machine speed. Built on the company's CognitiveSOC™ platform, this new agentic SOC connects threat intelligence, threat hunting, detection engineering, investigation, and remediation into a single operating fabric grounded in each customer's institutional knowledge and governed with full transparency and control.

The launch comes as the cybersecurity industry confronts a fundamental shift in how attacks are discovered, weaponized, and deployed. Google's Threat Intelligence Group recently disclosed the first confirmed zero-day exploit developed with AI and used by criminal actors preparing a mass exploitation campaign. Security leaders are warning that AI is dramatically accelerating the pace of vulnerability discovery, weaponization, and exploitation, shrinking the time defenders have to detect, investigate, and respond. For security teams already stretched across fragmented tools and workflows, traditional SOC models are no longer enough.

"Sophisticated frontier AI models are already in attackers' hands, enabling them to discover and weaponize vulnerabilities faster than ever before. At today's attack volume and speed, the traditional human-paced security operations model no longer works," said Tom Findling, CEO and Co-founder of Conifers. "As we've seen with Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview and others, a new wave of zero-day vulnerabilities is coming, and security teams no longer have weeks to adapt. Operations teams will need to respond in minutes. Every function within the SOC must become agentic and work together as one coordinated system to combat the threats security professionals now face. That's what we've built: a unified AI-driven SOC platform grounded in trust, transparency, and governance, because AI in the SOC cannot be a black box."

Today, most SOCs still operate as fragmented silos spread across multiple disconnected tools and teams, with no shared context, no feedback loop, and at human speed. Threat intelligence, threat hunting, detection engineering, investigation, and remediation function independently, creating delays in adapting to emerging threats. Conifers' end-to-end agentic SOC is designed to collapse these silos by allowing every function to intercommunicate with others in real time via its agentic fabric.

The platform's agentic fabric enables:

Agentic Threat Intelligence that continuously builds and updates each organization's threat landscape, surfacing only relevant risks and adversary activity.

that continuously builds and updates each organization's threat landscape, surfacing only relevant risks and adversary activity. Agentic Threat Hunting that performs hypothesis- and anomaly-driven hunts across the environment 24/7 and feeds findings directly into detection and investigation workflows.

that performs hypothesis- and anomaly-driven hunts across the environment 24/7 and feeds findings directly into detection and investigation workflows. Agentic Detection Engineering that automatically authors, deploys, and tunes detections based on intelligence, hunts, investigations, and response outcomes.

that automatically authors, deploys, and tunes detections based on intelligence, hunts, investigations, and response outcomes. Agentic Investigation that delivers high-fidelity investigations across existing security tools.

that delivers high-fidelity investigations across existing security tools. Agentic Remediation that executes remediation actions autonomously within customer-defined guardrails, eliminating reliance on static playbooks.

Every action taken by an agent includes a transparent reasoning chain and defensible evidence trail. Customers define scope, authority, and operational guardrails, while autonomy expands gradually over time as confidence is established - enabling the transition from human-in-the-loop to human-on-the-loop security operations.

The agentic SOC operates on top of the security stack customers already own, with more than 60 integrations spanning EDR, identity, cloud, email, and ITSM platforms. The system requires no rip-and-replace migration and can be onboarded in as little as two to four hours.

About Conifers

Conifers is transforming security operations centers (SOCs) with CognitiveSOC™, its agentic AI SOC platform, enabling enterprises and MSSPs to defend against an AI-driven threat landscape. By unifying threat intelligence, hunting, detection engineering, investigation, and response into a single agentic fabric—grounded in each customer's institutional knowledge and built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and governance—Conifers helps security teams investigate complex, multi-tier incidents with speed, accuracy, and accountability. Backed by SYN Ventures, PICUS Capital, Washington Harbour Partners, and others. Learn more at www.conifers.ai.

Media Contact:

Rachel Glaser

White City PR for Conifers

[email protected]

SOURCE Conifers AI