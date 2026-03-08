Connamara Systems Enhances ConnCentric with Extensible ETL and Flexible Plugin Framework

CHICAGO, March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connamara Systems today announced a new Plugin Framework for ConnCentric, its configurable, containerized capital markets integration platform. The enhancement introduces advanced ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) functionality and an extensible plugin ecosystem designed to increase flexibility, while preserving operational resilience across modern market connectivity environments.

Building on ConnCentric's centralized Control Plane architecture and scalable adapter model, the Plugin Framework enables firms to extend and customize connectivity workflows without modifying core services or introducing architectural risk.

At the heart of the framework is a robust, Java-based SDK that functions as a powerful ETL engine. This architecture enables customers to:

Dynamically transform and enrich message flows in real time

Bridge modern systems with legacy infrastructure without downstream code changes

Develop custom connectors and processors to support proprietary software

Extend protocol support within a standardized, containerized execution model

The Plugin Framework strengthens ConnCentric's existing ability to serve as a centralized, resilient connectivity layer, transforming fragmented integrations into a managed, scalable business asset.

Connamara Systems President Mike Gatny serves on the FIX Trading Community Global Technical Committee (GTC), contributing to industry discussions around next-generation interoperability and continuous trading models. ConnCentric's extensible architecture reflects Connamara Systems' ongoing commitment to standards-aligned, future-ready infrastructure.

The Plugin Framework is available immediately.

For more information, visit www.connamara.com/conncentric .

About Connamara Systems

Founded in 1998, Connamara Systems is a leading custom software development company delivering innovative solutions to the global financial industry. With deep roots in the capital markets and a rich understanding of trading and market structure, Connamara combines certainty of delivery with the highest possible quality to meet the complex needs of its clients. www.connamara.com

SOURCE Connamara Systems