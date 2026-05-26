Connect Trade Launches Developer Portal Built for the AI Coding Era

Sign up. Copy a prompt. Start trading.

CHICAGO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect Trade, the unified broker connectivity API for fintech platforms, today launched the Connect Trade Developer Portal to give developers the fastest path to a live broker integration.

The portal gives builders a self-contained GUI to generate API keys, search request and response logs, and manage their teams. It also features the industry's first one-click AI troubleshooting tool to diagnose integration errors and recommend solutions.

Connect Trade's API works out of the box with AI models from any LLM provider, including those powering Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity. Copy a starter prompt, load the Connect Trade reference files into your AI, and generate a live broker integration in a single session. No manual reading of docs required.

"We built the portal for the way developers actually work today. Feedback has been off the charts. Developers love that we give them AI tools to build integrations quickly, along with complete visibility into all their data. Vibe coders can go live in a single session," said Jim Nevotti, CEO of Connect Trade.

WHAT THE DEVELOPER PORTAL UNLOCKS

AI-native documentation for Claude, Cursor, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot. Drop in reference files or copy a starter prompt and generate working code instantly





One-click broker connections across 20+ brokers, with live trading for equities, and options, and read-only access for futures and crypto





The Connect Trade Remote MCP server, so AI agents can read positions, check balances and place trades





One-click AI troubleshooting with context and pre-built prompts to diagnose integration errors





Real-time searchable request and response logs

The Connect Trade Cookbook, a library of working code samples





Self-serve API key generation and management

AI AGENTS CAN TRADE NOW

The portal was built with AI agents in mind. AI models from any LLM provider get normalized, low-latency brokerage data and live trade execution across the Connect Trade broker network. Agents can place equity and options orders, read balances, positions, and order history across every enabled broker.

ABOUT CONNECT TRADE

Connect Trade is a unified broker connectivity API for fintech platforms. One integration delivers real-time trading, market data, and account connectivity across more than 20 compliance-approved brokers. Connect Trade won Best Embedded Finance at the Benzinga Fintech Day 2025 awards and has been covered by MarketWatch, Yahoo Finance, Waters Technology, Traders Magazine, and Benzinga. Media

Contact: Jim Nevotti, CEO | Connect Trade | 773.719.7927 | [email protected]

SOURCE Connect Trade