Connect Trade Launches Live Access to Trading and Brokerage for AI Agents Across 20+ Brokers

Connect Trade delivers the next step in intelligent finance: AI that trades across a low-latency network of more than 20 brokers on a single, normalized integration.

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect Trade, the unified broker connectivity API for fintech platforms, today announced a comprehensive suite of AI-native capabilities. Using Connect Trade's new enterprise-grade remote Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, fintechs can connect users' retail brokerage accounts directly to AI models from any LLM provider, including those powering popular AI products like Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity. Client platforms enjoy access to normalized, low-latency brokerage data and seamless trade execution across the Connect Trade broker network.

Connect Trade also released an OpenAPI specification compatible with today's leading AI coding tools, enabling platforms to generate broker integrations straight from the spec.

The announcement comes as AI platforms race to integrate financial data. Connect Trade closes a critical gap in intelligent finance by providing the infrastructure to connect AI agents to brokerage accounts at scale across a normalized, multi-broker network. Connect Trade empowers fintech platforms to deliver AI agents that read account balances, positions, and transaction history, place trades, cancel orders, and stream real-time market data across equities, options, and futures.

"AI that can see your portfolio but not trade it is only half the equation," said Jim Nevotti, a 20-year trading technology veteran and CEO of Connect Trade. "Connect Trade completes the picture. One integration lets fintech platforms put the AI models powering products like Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity to work directly with their users' brokerage accounts across more than 20 brokers. That's the infrastructure layer the market has been waiting for."

MCP SERVER EARLY ACCESS

Connect Trade's enterprise-grade remote MCP server enables AI platforms and fintech applications to access the functionality of the Connect Trade API through the MCP standard. The MCP server gives AI agents structured, permissioned access to brokerage accounts, trading functionality, and real-time market data through a single server-side integration. Connect Trade gives platforms the ability to configure agents that trade automatically or that require manual approval for each order.

Early access to the Connect Trade MCP server is available to qualified platforms. Interested teams can apply at connecttrade.com/contact. Developers ready to start building can get started at connecttrade.com/docs.

AI-NATIVE FROM THE GROUND UP

Most broker connectivity solutions are built for data access. Connect Trade is built for trading, which demands a higher standard of reliability, compliance, and real-time performance across every integration. Connect Trade's API is designed for the AI era:

OpenAPI specification compatible with Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, GitHub Copilot, and Cursor, enabling AI coding tools to generate working broker integrations automatically





Fully normalized REST and WebSocket APIs across all supported brokers, giving AI agents a consistent data model regardless of which broker the user has connected





Real-time WebSocket streaming for orders, positions, account balances, market data, and options chains, the live data layer AI agents need to act with confidence





OAuth authentication across all brokers, so end users connect their accounts with a single click and no API keys or manual configuration





Complete llms.txt and llms-full.txt documentation, making Connect Trade one of the most AI-friendly broker connectivity APIs available

BROKER COVERAGE BUILT FOR TRADING

Connect Trade supports more than 20 brokers across the full spectrum of retail trading, from active trading platforms to major financial institutions. All integrations are compliance approved and built on official broker APIs. Connect Trade does not use screen scraping or reverse engineering.

Supported asset classes include equities, single-leg options, multi-leg options, and futures. Connect Trade delivers the broadest multi-asset class broker coverage available for AI agents and fintech platforms building trading-enabled experiences.

ABOUT CONNECT TRADE

Connect Trade is a unified broker connectivity API for fintech platforms, built by a team with deep roots in institutional and retail trading technology. One integration delivers real-time trading, market data, and account connectivity across more than 20 compliance-approved brokers, all built on sanctioned APIs and authorized broker partnerships. Connect Trade won Best Embedded Finance at the Benzinga Fintech Day 2025 awards and has been covered by MarketWatch, Yahoo Finance, Waters Technology, Traders Magazine, and Benzinga. Connect Trade is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

For more information, visit connecttrade.com.

For MCP early access, visit connecttrade.com/contact.

API documentation: connecttrade.com/docs

Media Contact:

Jim Nevotti, CEO

Connect Trade

Tel: 773.719.7927

[email protected]

SOURCE Connect Trade