Connectbase Wins "Best Data Service Innovation" at the 2025 Global Connectivity Awards

Oct 24, 2025, 08:32 ET

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the Operating System for Connected Commerce, today announced it has been named winner of the "Best Data Service Innovation" at the Global Connectivity Awards 2025, hosted by Capacity Media. This honor recognizes Connectbase groundbreaking work in transforming how the global connectivity ecosystem transacts — turning fragmented data into intelligent, location-driven insights that power digital commerce worldwide.

Powering the Future of Connectivity Commerce

The Best Data Service Innovation Award celebrates technology that redefines how the industry leverages data to enable efficiency, transparency, and scalability. Connectbase earned the distinction for The Connected World Platform; a data intelligence engine that cleanses, validates, and maps over 2.7 billion global serviceable locations.  By anchoring every transaction to verified location truth," Connectbase eliminates quoting inefficiencies, accelerates deal velocity, and unites a global ecosystem fabric of over 400 providers.

"Winning this award is a validation of our vision to make connected commerce as intelligent and scalable as the networks themselves," said Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "Our team works daily to solve one of the industry's biggest challenges — the lack of trusted, unified data. This recognition from Capacity Media underscores that the industry is ready to transact smarter, faster, and more collaboratively."

Innovation that Scales Ecosystem Impact

Connectbase  investment in data innovation has delivered measurable outcomes across the connectivity ecosystem, including:

  • 65% faster quote-to-order cycles, driving faster revenue realization.
  • $10B+ in annual transactions powered by the Connected World Platform.
  • 29% growth in validated global locations year-over-year.
  • 40% reduction in quote fallout through address-level data accuracy.

These results are the product of Connectbase continued investment in automation, AI readiness, and API-driven collaboration — enabling providers, partners, and enterprises to digitize the entire connectivity lifecycle from discovery to order.

About the Global Connectivity Awards

Hosted by Capacity Media, the Global Connectivity Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across the international telecoms and digital infrastructure community. The Best Data Service Innovation category recognizes platforms that harness the power of data to transform operations, create new value, and accelerate the industry's digital evolution.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the Operating System for Connected Commerce, transforming how the connected world transacts. Built on Location Truth™, the Connected World Platform enables buyers and sellers to digitize the entire connectivity lifecycle — from discovery to quote — across 2.7 billion+ serviceable locations. Connectbase powers automation, intelligence, and monetization across the global connectivity and AI infrastructure ecosystem.

Learn more at connectbase.com and follow Connectbase on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Mary Ann Rose
SVP, Global Sales & Marketing, Connectbase
[email protected]
(508) 202-1807

