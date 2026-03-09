CONNECT•CREATE: CIFF Guangzhou 2026 countdown 10 days

With three exhibitions—Home Furniture, Office & Commercial Space, and CIFM/interzum guangzhou—it creates an ecosystem merging production, design, culture, and commerce to envision future living, working, and manufacturing amid shifting global supply chains and consumer expectations.

HOME FURNITURE

Design Trend & Global Market Opportunities

The Home Furniture Exhibition reinforces CIFF's role as a design-driven, internationally oriented sourcing platform. Highlights include the 40,000 sqm Contemporary Design Fair with over 60 brands, 20+ studios, and 40 international firms. The 130,000 sqm Upholstered Furniture sector features lifestyle innovations, including "SOFA PLUS" in Area B. Hall 5.2 hosts the Smart Sleep Ecosystem with intelligent mattresses and sleep systems. The 30,000 sqm International Pavilion and 120,000 sqm Dining & Living sector, with 800+ enterprises, showcase global offerings for modern living and cross-border e-commerce.

HOMEDECOR & HOMETEXTILES

Aesthetics, Culture & New Living Concepts

Nearly 700 brands showcase aesthetics, craftsmanship, and lifestyle innovation across 60,000 sqm in Area D. Key themes include wellbeing-focused Silver Life sector, the growing Pet Life sector, and the East Design Show, which supports next-gen soft-furnishings design through creativity and commercial strategy.

OUTDOOR FURNITURE

A Complete Vision of Outdoor Living

Spanning 50,000 sqm, the Outdoor Furniture, Sunshade & Leisure section unites around 400 brands, showcasing material innovations, craftsmanship, and global leisure trends. Curated displays and forums reinforce CIFF Guangzhou's role as a key reference for outdoor design.

OFFICE & COMMERCIAL SPACE

Sustainable Workplaces & Intelligent Environments

Spread across more than 240,000 sqm, this exhibition presents a forward-looking vision of sustainable, user-centered and technologically advanced workspaces and commercial interiors.

Area A showcases the full office-environment supply chain; Area D hosts the world's largest Office Seating platform, emphasizing innovation in ergonomics and materials; Area B features the Public Commercial Space showcase, presenting solutions for education, hospitality, transportation and other multifunctional public environments.

CIFM / INTERZUM GUANGZHOU

Technology & Materials Driving the Future of Manufacturing

As CIFF's industrial powerhouse, CIFM/interzum guangzhou (170,000 sqm) highlights the technologies defining next-generation manufacturing. Area B focuses on intelligent and flexible production machinery; Area C presents advanced materials for CMF innovation and sustainability; while hardware technologies in Area B illustrate new possibilities for integrated living.

Be part of the industry's most influential meeting point. CIFF Guangzhou awaits you at the Canton Fair Complex!

SOURCE China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou)