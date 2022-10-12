ConnectDER Appoints Edison Almeida as Chief Commercial Officer

Disruptive electrification startup adds industry veteran to its growing team

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectDER , a company enabling consumers to decarbonize their homes by unlocking the maximum capacity from their existing electric service, announced today that it has appointed Edison Almeida as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In his new role, Edison will have overall responsibility for strategic business development, market intelligence, policy affairs, and corporate marketing.

"Edison's just an amazing pickup for our team," said Whit Fulton, chief executive officer at ConnectDER. "And this is the perfect moment for him to be joining us — ConnectDER is well positioned to play a pivotal role in expanding affordable access to electrification. We just needed an all-star to bring it to market faster."

"ConnectDER is a disruptive company with the potential to transform our multi-billion-dollar industry," said Almeida. "Our proprietary plug-in electric meter collar adapter enables customers to electrify their homes for a fraction of the cost of alternative solutions. ConnectDER's innovation allows for a simple, 15-minute install, eliminating the need for complex and prohibitively expensive installations. I am excited to join the team to help the company scale."

With over 20 years of experience working in energy, enterprise software, internet infrastructure and telecommunications, Mr. Almeida joins ConnectDER as the company is poised for rapid growth. Prior to ConnectDER, Almeida was Schneider Electric Ventures ' business incubation director in Boston, supporting disruptive innovation through funding, incubation, and partnerships. Prior to SE Ventures, Edison founded DemandQ (Formerly eCurv, Inc ), and is currently a member of its board. DemandQ is a software start-up delivering electric power demand management services to major Fortune 500 companies. As CEO, Edison was responsible for the company's day-to-day operations including product development and innovation as well as recruitment for and marketing of the firm.

ConnectDER recently announced a commercial partnership with Siemens to offer a plug-in home electric vehicle (EV) charging solution. The new device will enable EV owners to charge their vehicles directly through the meter socket, a convenient and efficient location available on every home. By bypassing a home's electric service panel, the adapter will save an estimated 60 to 80 percent of the charger installation cost by avoiding the need for electric panel upgrades.

About ConnectDER [ kuh-nek-ter ]

ConnectDER's mission is to accelerate society's clean energy transition through the electrification of everything. ConnectDER's innovative products enable consumers to decarbonize their homes by easily getting maximum usable capacity from their existing electric service. The company's products are used by the largest electric power utilities and solar installers throughout the United States, simplifying and accelerating the integration of distributed energy resources with the grid. For more information, check out www.connectder.com

