ConnectDER Expands to New York State and Colorado

FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectDER, the innovative meter collar company that helps expand access to distributed energy resources (DERs), today announced that it has opened regional sales offices in New York and Colorado supporting the company's continued growth. ConnectDER has also hired market managers to open those offices: Nora Lardner will head up the company's New York office and Griffin Crafts will lead the Colorado office.

With over a decade of experience working with solar and environmental organizations, Ms. Lardner most recently worked as the Director of Project Management for Venture Solar, where she managed residential markets, ensuring quick project timelines, and opening new solar markets for the company. Prior to her work with Venture, Nora was an Outreach Director for Embark Solar, where she focused on recruiting, training, and managing the sales and marketing department for the NYC-based solar start-up. She began her career in the industry with Sungevity where she managed the lead generation team for New Jersey. Ms. Lardner attended Western Michigan University and began her career in the nonprofit sector, working as a senior field manager for Clean Water Action and later as Outreach Director for organizations in Ohio, New Jersey, and New York focused on environmental and public health protection.

Mr. Crafts has worked in a variety of roles in the renewables industry, including design engineering, operations, and sales. Prior to his work with ConnectDER, Griffin spent 3 years with the Colorado Solar and Storage Association (COSSA), advancing to become the Director of Operations and Membership. During his time there, Griffin helped to build the visibility and viability of the storage industry in Colorado while fostering relationships with a wide array of industry and utility executives. Griffin also worked as a solar and energy storage system designer at Tesla, Inc. and received a BSME in Mechanical Engineering from Villanova University.

"Our technology's speed and simplicity are rapidly making it the first choice for connecting distributed energy to homes, and we need experienced people on the ground to help us manage growing demand." said Whit Fulton, CEO of ConnectDER. "Both Nora and Griffin are exactly the kind of people we look for: capable, enthusiastic, and deeply committed to the cause of clean energy. I'm very excited to welcome them to the team."

From Hawaii to Vermont and most recently in New York with ConEd . ConnectDER is poised for continued growth as utilities contend with a rapid expansion of and demand for DER assets. The technology has recently benefited from critical support in Colorado and Arizona where legislation and regulatory rulings were passed encouraging the use of meter collars to help utilities with the rapid growth of DERs.

ConnectDER is helping utilities unlock the potential of DERs by turning the meter socket into the utility's all-in-one plug-in point for solar, storage, electric vehicles, and beyond. Our meter collars simplify DER interconnection with the grid, deliver meaningful data, and help provide grid services for utilities.

