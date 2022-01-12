ConnectDER Partners with City of Tallahassee for Innovative Homeowner-Friendly Solar Integration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectDER, the innovative company that enables utilities and homeowners to expand access to distributed energy resources (DER), is partnering with the City of Tallahassee to provide its Simple ConnectDER™ for new residential solar installations. The ConnectDER™ is a UL-Listed meter collar that enables rapid interconnection of grid-ready distributed energy resources (DERs). The device creates a safe, standardized, low-cost alternative to traditional wiring methods for home installations.

Independent Green Technologies , a Tallahassee PV installer, has been an early advocate of the program. Brendan Draper, its founder and CEO, has lauded the product saying "The ConnectDER has saved us thousands in installation costs by removing the time, cost and permitting of installing meter panel combos for interconnection, the installation time is just minutes and our staff and customers love the clean and safe look."

CEO of ConnectDER, Whit Fulton, said "We're thrilled to be working with the City of Tallahassee to simplify solar installation and integration. We're building a future where clean distributed energy resources are a core component of a robust, reliable electric power system. Utilizing ConnectDER can reduce the cost of installation, make those connections safer, and enable more distributed clean energy resources on the grid."

Tallahassee homeowners are increasingly embracing distributed energy resources -- from electric vehicles to rooftop solar and home energy storage. Overall national growth of DERs is astounding. A report by consultancy Wood Mackenzie forecasts that nationwide, 387 gigawatts of DER could be added to the power grid by 2025. Traditional residential solar integration methods can slow down these trends by adding unnecessary costs like wiring, electric panel upgrades and additional work hours. A recent report found that panel upgrades represent a $100 billion impediment to residential electrification and the energy transition. ConnectDER's meter collars mitigate the need for expensive electric panel upgrades, speed installation and can improve a utility's ability to integrate DER's.

ConnectDER's mission is to make clean distributed resources the default source of power for the 21st century. ConnectDER's products are used by some of the largest electric power utilities and solar installers throughout the United States to simplify and accelerate the integration of distributed resources with the grid. For more information, please check out connectder.com

