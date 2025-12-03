ConnectDER Secures Illinois Approvals From ComEd and Ameren, Enabling Lower-Cost Solar, Battery, and EV Charger Installations

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectDER, a leading developer of meter socket adapters for residential distributed energy resource (DER) installations such as solar, battery storage, and EV charging, today announced that its products are approved for use in Illinois in the ComEd and Ameren service areas. These approvals immediately streamline the installation process for DERs, enabling installers to cut costs and timelines for the majority of residents across the state. Illinois is now part of ConnectDER's growing national footprint, which includes 47 utilities reaching over 30 million serviceable households in the U.S. With more utility approvals expected soon, that number should exceed 50 million in 2026. See the most up-to-date list of approvals on the ConnectDER website.

ConnectDER's meter socket adapters approved

ConnectDER's meter socket adapters (MSAs), or meter collars, simplify the connection of residential DERs by plugging directly into the utility meter socket. The company makes models for rooftop solar, whole-house battery backup, and Level 2 EV charging. This plug-and-play innovation minimizes the need for complex, costly electrical work like main panel replacements, full service upgrades, or circuit relocations—all of which lead to lost revenue and scheduling challenges for installers. Using a ConnectDER MSA eliminates these costly hurdles, allowing installation crews to complete more jobs per week, increasing profits. For homeowners, it means avoiding hundreds or thousands of dollars in surprise labor costs, parts, and drywall repairs, making clean energy solutions accessible and affordable to a much broader market.

"Achieving approval from major utilities like ComEd and Ameren is a big win for our Midwest installer partners and their customers, the great residents of The Prairie State," said Ivo Steklac, ConnectDER President and CEO. "Our meter socket adapters increase affordability and reliability by reducing the cost and complexity of distributed energy resources. Cutting install times and costs allows installers to scale their business in Illinois' rapidly growing clean energy market, while offering more accessible prices to residents looking to embrace solar, storage, and electric vehicles."

"Sunrun is proud to work with innovative companies like ConnectDER to bring solutions that help us delight our customers," said Brad Ingram, Director of Hardware Engineering at Sunrun. "The IslandDER™ by ConnectDER allows us quicker and cleaner installations, and we are excited to continue expanding its use in many of our markets."

"ConnectDER's EV MSA has become a go-to for many of our EV charging station installs," said A.J. Biango, owner of Sparc Solar & EV Solutions in Illinois. "By avoiding main panel upgrades, we save hours per job and significant labor costs, which lets us quote the homeowner a lower price. These days, consumers really shop around for quotes from multiple installers, and the EV MSA is like our secret weapon for winning more jobs."

ConnectDER's approval in the two largest Illinois utility territories is crucial due to the state's housing stock; the median age of owner-occupied homes is between 41-50 years old. Many homes built before the 1980s have inadequate 100-amp or 125-amp electrical service, which is a major barrier to modern electrification. A straightforward main panel upgrade costs around $2,000 on average in Illinois, but can get as high as $25,000 depending on your home's existing wiring and electrical setup, and add 1-3 days of work to a solar, storage, or EV charger installation. Even when an upgrade is not required, older homes often come with other risk factors like structural challenges, tight spaces, and outdated wiring that make any extra electrical work unpredictable and laborious for installers.

These approvals are also timely for Illinois. With the 30% federal tax credit for rooftop solar expiring at the end of 2025, the state just passed the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability (CRGA) Act, which strategically incentivizes residential battery adoption through a new Virtual Power Plant (VPP) program. The initial VPP plan offers rebates to customers who install a battery paired with solar and agree to let the battery be leveraged during periods of peak summer demand. Looking ahead, ComEd and Ameren have been tasked with proposing more robust VPP program structures by 2027, following the lead of other investor-owned utilities (IOUs) like in California, that provide significant financial incentives for homeowners to sell stored energy back to the grid.

ConnectDER's newest-generation adapter, IslandDER™, was engineered specifically for home battery backup. IslandDER™ integrates key functionality—like a Microgrid Interconnect Device (MID) and Current Transformers (CTs)—into a singular, battery-agnostic device. Given the state's proposed VPP program and its growing 25% battery attachment rate (6th highest in the country), ConnectDER's devices will play a pivotal role in streamlining solar-plus-battery storage installations.

About ConnectDER

ConnectDER has been a pioneer in designing and developing meter socket adapters (MSAs) since 2011, simplifying the connection of distributed energy resources (DERs) such as solar, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging equipment. ConnectDER's products help accelerate installations, avoid complex electrical work, and reduce costs for both installers and homeowners—making renewable energy solutions more accessible and affordable for all. ConnectDER's MSAs are UL-listed and NEC-compliant, approved by utilities across the U.S., and used by top local, regional, and national solar installers. Installers can purchase ConnectDER's MSAs through their preferred distributor. Email [email protected] to talk to a ConnectDER sales representative. For more information, visit www.connectder.com.

Media Contact:

Dave Armenti

Sr. Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE ConnectDER, Inc.