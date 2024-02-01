Connected Dealer Services Unveils Real Odometer Mileage Reporting: A New Era of Precision for Car Dealership Marketing

CarRx redefines dealership efficiency and service marketing with real odometer reporting for precise service scheduling. Post this

"At Connected Dealer Services, we understand that accuracy means everything in dealership operations," said Shane Wilson, President of Connected Dealer Services. "With real odometer readings, dealers can now reach customers with maintenance reminders that match their actual driving habits. It's all about personalized service, and with this update, our CarRx platform sets a new standard for precision in the industry."

The benefits of integrating true odometer readings are substantial. Dealerships can now time their service reminders perfectly, tailored to the actual use of each vehicle. This eliminates the common frustration of receiving service notifications that don't align with the car's real mileage—a frequent pain point for drivers and a source of inefficiency for dealerships.

"This latest feature is more than an upgrade—it's a transformation in how dealerships can interact with and serve their customers," expressed Levi Baade, Vice President of Product. "By harnessing true odometer data, we enable dealerships to market and schedule services based on real-world vehicle usage. This saves dealerships money on poorly timed service advertising campaigns and reinforces dealership credibility while improving the overall service experience for drivers. It's a simple yet powerful step towards smarter, data-driven dealership management."

This enhancement by Connected Dealer Services is a testament to its commitment to innovation and improvement. By leveraging its proprietary CAN Bus technology to process over 2 billion events per month, the company continues to lead the market in providing real-time data to dealerships and strive towards its mission of providing timely, accurate, and actionable vehicle information to users.

Unlike most GPS vehicle tracking competitors that rely on virtual GPS location to estimate mileage, CarRx by Elo GPS delivers actual odometer data, significantly boosting the accuracy of service intervals and marketing efforts. This feature is also invaluable for identifying vehicles used in high-mileage operations such as fleets and ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft.

Connected Dealer Services cordially invites industry professionals and media to experience the robust capabilities of the updated CarRx by Elo GPS platform at the NADA Show 2024. For a full demo and to arrange a meeting with the team, visit CarRx.com/NADA.

About Connected Dealer Services:

Connected Dealer Services is a connected car technology company committed to empowering dealerships with advanced tools to meet the modern demands of connectivity. Our products, including CarRx by Elo GPS, offer solutions that protect vehicle assets, manage inventory, streamline operations, and foster direct connections between dealerships, their customers, and their vehicles.

