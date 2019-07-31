Connected Health Summit to Focus on AI and Personalization in Special Session Featuring Ada Health, Validic, and Optum

DALLAS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research finds 23% of US broadband households have either a smart watch with fitness-tracking abilities or a digital pedometer/fitness tracker with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity. The research firm will explore the implications from the proliferation of connected medical devices at the sixth annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness, August 27-29 at the Pendry San Diego in San Diego, California, including how these capabilities can help the elderly and those living with chronic conditions to live independently at home. Parks Associates finds 57% of heads of US broadband households report at least one chronic condition and 28% have two or more.

Parks Associates: Adoption of Connected Health Devices

"AI applied to healthcare includes a collection of technologies that enable machines to sense, interpret, act, and learn," said Brad Russell, Research Director, Connected Home, Parks Associates. "With the evolution of data analytics, healthcare services will exponentially expand their ability to leverage artificial intelligence for independent living and wellness use cases."

The application of various forms of AI to IoT products and services promises to disrupt a variety of vertical industries, including healthcare. The session "AI in Health: Creating Personalized Insights" explores how AI and machine learning are advancing healthcare insights and how consumer-reported data from wearables and connected health and home devices can help improve outcomes. It also addresses ongoing challenges in making the most of this new wealth of health data while also securing sensitive personal health information.

Speakers:

Brenda Cass , Data Science Strategist, Validic

, Data Science Strategist, Validic Jeff Cutler , Chief Commercial Officer, Ada Health

, Chief Commercial Officer, Kerrie Holley , Technology Fellow, Optum

"The application of data science in healthcare is reaching an inflection point," said Brenda Cass, Data Science Strategist, Validic. "By leveraging AI and analytics, especially as applied to patient-generated health data, we are better able to predict negative health outcomes before they occur, enabling individuals to better self-manage their health – outside of the clinical setting."

"Among the most important transformations happening in healthcare today is a shift towards consumer-centric, value-based healthcare to an increasingly connected, quantified patient," said Jeff Cutler, Chief Commercial Officer, Ada Health. "At Ada, we're combining medical knowledge, AI-based technology, and connected health devices to empower individuals with more insight into their personal health and make high-quality healthcare accessible to everyone."

Connected Health Summit provides industry players with in-depth analysis on the growth of the connected health device and solutions markets, with insights and implications for consumers, health providers, and payors.

About Connected Health Summit

Parks Associates' sixth annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home.

Connected Health Summit provides insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions, including smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables, to empower consumers, caregivers, and providers with new insight into patient health and to meet the growing demand for services in independent living, chronic care management, remote access to care, and wellness and fitness. www.connectedhealthsummit.com.

