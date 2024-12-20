Connected Living for Everyone in the Family

This season's latest and greatest devices bring new opportunities to explore and engage for everyone – students, parents and everyone in between. With cutting-edge technology and top-tier performance, these innovative devices transform entertainment, empower more connections and help you work together with ease.

Learn more about what's powering your favorite tech devices at qualcomm.com/snapdragon.

A Classic Comeback

Its launch 20 years ago was groundbreaking, but the Motorola Razr+ expands the boundaries of smartphone technology even further. This stylish, pocket-sized smartphone brings the power of AI to more users' hands and offers a 50-megapixel, high-res camera system and a host of AI-powered camera features. It's also one of the world's first flip phones to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, allowing users to explore AI through accelerated performance, unparalleled connectivity, fast-paced gameplay and better content capture.

See Things Your Way

From music festivals and birthday parties to first steps, graduations and beyond, Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses free you from the constraints of a handheld camera. Instead of keeping the world at arm's length (or missing out on the action completely as you struggle with your smartphone's lock screen), these smart glasses, powered by the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Platform, let you snap a photo or video clip from your unique point of view, allowing you to relive the moment and truly live in it, too.

Time and Place for Everything

Kids love to move, bounce, run and play, but they love video games, too. Bring these ideas together with Fitbit Ace LTE, powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 wearable platform, with fully immersive, interactive 3D games on their wrists. Each game is built specifically for the device using haptics, sounds, the accelerometer and more to deliver fun and engaging gameplay. The watch recognizes and rewards all sorts of physical activity, whether playing hide and seek, jumping on the bed or having a dance-off, by unlocking more game time the more they move.

It's All in Your Head

From watching your favorite TV shows on a cinema-sized screen to your own personal trainer you can take anywhere you go, the Meta Quest 3S mixed reality device offers something for everyone. The headset, which also features multitasking capabilities, gaming and more, is powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Platform and is an ideal choice for someone new to mixed reality and immersive experiences or who might have been waiting for a more affordable upgrade.

Your Partner in Time

If you're looking for a smartwatch that simultaneously supports your daily activity while motivating you, too, the OnePlus Watch 2 is packed with flagship features, including exceptional battery and charging performance for unrivaled reliability and longevity. It features Dual-Engine Architecture powered by two different flagship chipsets, the Snapdragon W5 performance chipset and the BES 2700 MCU Efficiency chipset, so it's well-equipped to handle background activity and simple tasks simultaneously with more demanding tasks, like running favorite apps.

Listen and Learn

If you're looking for a better balance between connecting and disconnecting, Bose Ultra Open Earbuds feature an innovative cuff-shaped design that provides top-level comfort for all-day wear without making you choose between immersive audio and awareness. In addition, because they attach to the side of your ear, you can wear them with glasses, a hat or jewelry and they won't interfere, and thanks to their integrated Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite, you can count on seamless, robust connectivity.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED