Connected Nation announces the return of its Digital Skills Training Initiative and Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the unprecedented success of two digital literacy training programs launched in 2022, Connected Nation (CN) is excited to announce the return of its Digital Skills Training Initiative and Teens Teach Tech Program, powered by AT&T.

"In less than 18 months, these two Connected Nation programs helped over 16,000 adults learn important digital skills," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, CN. "We were only able to stand up these programs and create such impactful, positive change in the lives of so many individuals because of the support and collaboration provided by AT&T as part of its national digital literacy initiative. We are grateful that AT&T continues to champion these programs to help reach even more people who are still in need of support."

Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T, provides a platform for tech-savvy teenagers to offer digital skills training in their communities as a service project or to earn financial incentives. In 2023 alone, more than 12,000 adult learners were trained during 576 teen-led workshops in 17 states through this program. Building on this success, Teens Teach Tech will host its upcoming Summer Showdown, beginning June 1. This special initiative offers an incredible opportunity for teams to earn double the incentive for a Teens Teach Tech summer project.

In addition, CN has trained more than 4,000 adults in digital skills across 21 states, collaborating with over 200 nonprofits and community organizations through its Digital Skills Training Initiative supported by AT&T. This program draws on CN staff's extensive experience to offer both in-person and virtual technology skills training in Spanish and English, expanding its reach and impact. This year, CN will once again be bringing its services to communities across the country.

"I credit the success of both programs to the partner organizations, teens, mentors, facilitators, and the adult learners who put in the hard work it takes to create real and lasting changes in their lives and in their communities," said Emily Jordan, Vice President, Foundation and Education Initiatives, CN.

While these programs each adopt a different approach, both provide essential digital skills courses that cover everything from computer basics to videoconferencing and internet safety, all available at the community level.

"We are interested in partnering with more communities, nonprofits organizations, schools, places of worship, and other community organizations to bring our programs to even more people," said Heather Gate, Executive Vice President, Digital Inclusion, CN. "We believe our strength lies in empowering and supporting local organizations that understand the local Digital Divide issues. Don't miss this opportunity to bring these programs to your area now."

Interested communities are invited to contact CN at [email protected] . To learn more about either program, go to connectednation.org/teensteachtech or https://connectednation.org/programs/digital-literacy-learning .

About Connected Nation: The national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org .

SOURCE Connected Nation