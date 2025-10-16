Connected Nation trains 2,200 people nationwide during Digital Inclusion Week 2025

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) celebrated Digital Inclusion Week 2025 and Cybersecurity Awareness Month with a nationwide effort that delivered 62 workshops across multiple states and territories, training more than 2,200 individuals in digital skills and online safety.

The weeklong initiative focused on raising awareness of digital literacy gaps and providing hands-on learning opportunities that help individuals safely and confidently navigate technology.

A highlight of the week was an intergenerational event in Dallas, Texas, co-hosted with the Dallas Innovation Alliance (DIA) and AT&T, where Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T students from the Dallas Independent School District led an inspiring session on digital safety and inclusion. The students shared stories about helping older adults use technology responsibly and provided bilingual demonstrations on safe app use and digital couponing.

"Digital empowerment is about more than access. It's about equipping people with the skills and confidence to use technology safely and meaningfully," said Heather Gate, Executive Vice President of Digital Empowerment for Connected Nation. "Programs like Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T remind us that true empowerment happens when young people and adults learn together, share experiences, and build stronger, safer communities."

"It's amazing to see adults' confidence grow during each session," said one teen trainer from Dallas ISD. "Many start out nervous about technology, but once we show them simple, safe ways to connect—whether it's video calls, online shopping, or digital coupons—they realize they can do it too."

Connected Nation's Digital Literacy and Learning program also hosted additional workshops across multiple states, including a pilot focused on AI-powered career tools that helped jobseekers explore new opportunities and strengthen their digital readiness. Participants in trainings nationwide gained skills in cybersecurity, online privacy, and responsible technology use.

Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T teams across Hawaii, Maryland, Georgia, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, Texas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Florida hosted additional Cybersecurity Awareness Month workshops, reaching thousands of community members.

To date, Connected Nation has trained more than 130,000 individuals through its digital skills programs, reaching over 21 million people nationwide through its digital empowerment initiatives. The Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T program alone now includes more than 150 youth teams across 42 states and Puerto Rico, collectively training nearly 30,000 adults in essential digital literacy and cybersecurity skills.

About Connected Nation: Founded in 2001, the national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org.

SOURCE Connected Nation