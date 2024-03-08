Connected Nation applauds the President's commitment to bring high-speed internet to every American

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO of Connected Nation, issued the below statement following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address:

"We join in the optimism that this period of unprecedented investment in American broadband represents. Indeed, history IS watching, and therefore it is critical that every effort be made to ensure that this unique moment is not squandered but truly delivers on the promise of providing fast, affordable, reliable, low-latency Internet access to all Americans. Strategic investment decisions, community-based technology planning, digital literacy programs, access to low-cost service programs, and creating new Internet exchange facilities that improve network performance will all ensure that the life-changing opportunities enabled by technology are available to everyone no matter where they live—urban, suburban, and rural, alike. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation."

In his address, the President referenced the bipartisan infrastructure law (IIJA), which sets aside billions of dollars for broadband infrastructure and digital inclusion programs saying the law will provide "affordable high-speed internet for every American no matter where you live: urban, suburban, and rural communities – in red states and blue."

About Us: Connected Nation is a national nonprofit founded in 2001 with a mission to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people – no matter where they live or how they began. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

