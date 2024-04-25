Connected Nation teams up with eero to bring faster, more reliable internet to underserved homes

Up to 5,000 donated eero mesh wifi devices will be distributed across the US,

helping vulnerable families and individuals get the wifi they need

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) announced today that it is working with three nonprofits across the country to distribute 5,000 eero (an Amazon Company) mesh wifi devices to households, families, and individuals who are in need of faster and more reliable wifi.

eero is teaming up with CN, a national nonprofit with a mission to expand the access, adoption, and use of high-speed internet (broadband) to all people, to launch a community program that will aim to help bridge the Digital Divide. CN worked with Digitunity to identify three partner organizations that work directly with communities and households who need faster, more reliable wifi devices so they can take full advantage of their internet connections. Human-I-T , E2D , and National Digital Inclusion Alliance will receive and distribute eero devices based on the needs of their communities.

By donating these devices, eero is taking action to help some of our nation's most vulnerable communities and households Post this

"By donating these devices, eero is taking action to help some of our nation's most vulnerable communities and households," said Heather Gate, Executive Vice President, CN. "We are now working together to get eeros into the hands of those who need them the most. eero can help improve wireless connectivity for under-connected individuals and families."

Reliable wifi has become critical for everyday activities like work, school, and healthcare. eero focuses on constantly innovating to deliver great coverage, fast speeds, and reliable connectivity. By connecting eero mesh wifi to their internet connections, customers can eliminate dead zones and achieve fast, reliable wifi throughout their home.

"At eero, our vision is to provide every home around the world with wifi that just works," said Nick Weaver, CEO and co-founder of eero. "Connectivity is a core part of our everyday lives–from working and learning from home to streaming movies and TV and playing online games. That's why I'm thrilled to team up with Connected Nation and provide 5,000 eero mesh wifi devices to bring faster, more reliable connectivity to customers in need."

Program overview:

Up to 5,000 eero devices will be distributed to homes across the country.

Devices are donated and shipped by partner organizations (listed below)

eero Pro will be the type of device donated.

Program will be overseen by Connected Nation and the three partner organizations will be distributing the devices. National Digital Inclusion Alliance E2D Human-I-T

We are estimating that over 5,000 people will be impacted by the program.

Devices will be distributed to the following communities: Low-income families Students Rural Households



For more information about this program, head to connectednation.org/eero.

About CN: Connected Nation is a national nonprofit founded in 2001 with a mission to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

About eero: eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and built for the future. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system, eero is known for award-winning hardware and software and continues to create connectivity solutions for individuals, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.

SOURCE Connected Nation