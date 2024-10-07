Connected Nation, AT&T, and the International Center of KY recognize local teens to kick off Digital Inclusion Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the start of Digital Inclusion Week 2024, Connected Nation (CN) joined the International Center of Kentucky and AT&T to welcome a new team to its Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T, program. Held on Friday, October 4, at the International Center, officials from the three organizations recognized students from Geo International High School as leaders for their efforts to help their families and other community members learn new technology skills.

Earlier that day, AT&T and Human I-T hosted a device distribution event, where 25 laptops were provided to local high school students through the Bowling Green Area Chamber Foundation and SCK LAUNCH. This event further empowered local teens by connecting them to digital resources, reinforcing the commitment to bridging the Digital Divide and supporting community growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome these great student leaders to our program," said Tom Ferree, Chairman and CEO of Connected Nation. "Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T, allows us to empower students to make a difference in their communities by training the adults in their lives. Through the program, the students can earn startup and incentive funds for their program by providing services that help uplift the community."

The Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T program, launched in 2022, equips teenagers to lead workshops that help bridge the Digital Divide. Teams of student volunteers, with guidance from a program mentor, offer hands-on training to adults who lack technology skills, ensuring they can navigate the online world safely and effectively. Teens Teach Tech powered by AT&T has provided training to more than 13,000 individuals in the past two years, focusing on critical skills such as computer basics, internet safety, and videoconferencing.

"We are thrilled to be joining Connected Nation and AT&T for this recognition of our wonderful students and the opening of our computer lab," said Kayla Byrd, Director, International Center of Kentucky Bowling Green. "Having devices available to our constituents along with our teen trainers is a win-win for our community. Thanks to a great partnership."

The Digital Divide remains a significant challenge in the United States, with millions lacking the skills and tools needed to thrive in a technology-driven world. With a third of the U.S. workforce lacking basic digital skills, according to the National Skills Coalition, the need for digital literacy programs has never been greater.

Through its digital skills training programs, Connected Nation is collaborating with community organizations to address this issue head-on by providing local communities with resources to enhance digital literacy. CN has provided training to nearly 20,000 individuals via AT&T-funded digital literacy programs. These efforts are crucial in bridging the gap and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to succeed in today's digital age.

"At AT&T, we believe in the power of technology to connect and uplift communities," said Carlos E. Sanchez, President of AT&T, Kentucky. "Programs like Teens Teach Tech help ensure that everyone, no matter their background, can thrive in today's digital economy. We're proud to support this initiative and see its impact in Bowling Green."

Digital Inclusion Week is a national event that raises awareness of programs and initiatives aimed at closing the Digital Divide. Organizations across the country participate by highlighting the importance of digital access and literacy. Connected Nation is proud to be a part of this movement, working alongside partners like AT&T and the International Center of Kentucky to empower individuals through technology.

About Connected Nation: Connected Nation celebrated 20 years of service in 2021. The national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

For more information, please visit: connectednation.org

We're committed to advancing education, creating opportunities, strengthening communities, and improving lives. As part of our companywide commitment to address the digital divide, we launched AT&T Connected Learning® to invest in connectivity and technology, digital literacy, and education solutions to help today's learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom. Since 2008 we've committed to programs that help millions of students across all 50 states, Washington D.C. and around the world, particularly those in underserved communities.

