Statement from Connected Nation Chairman & CEO Tom Ferree on the introduction of the SUCCESS for BEAD Act in the US Senate

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Artificial Intelligence is not just another emerging technology—it is the Moonshot of our generation. Its success will shape economic security, national defense, and global competitiveness for generations to come. But to lead in AI, we must build the foundational telecommunications infrastructure that supports it."

"The SUCCESS for BEAD Act makes strategic use of more than $21 billion in remaining BEAD funds, unlocking critical investment in wholesale fiber, conduit systems, IXPs, wireless networks, subsea, and other advanced telecommunications infrastructure that will power the AI economy. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to ensure that the United States doesn't just participate in the AI race—we win it.

"We are grateful to U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) for their leadership on this vital issue. They recognize that the promise of AI must extend beyond major cities and data center clusters—and that small towns, rural regions, and underserved communities deserve a fair shot at participating in an AI-driven future.

"Connected Nation applauds this legislation for ensuring that remaining BEAD dollars are retained by the states where they can best be put to meaningful use, strengthening the physical infrastructure required for low-latency, high-capacity, resilient connectivity—everywhere. These investments will not only support AI but also help ensure national security and economic opportunity.

"The SUCCESS for BEAD Act aligns directly with the White House's AI Action Plan and demonstrates the kind of bipartisan foresight needed to meet the moment. We urge swift passage and stand ready to support its implementation nationwide."

About Us: Connected Nation is a national nonprofit, founded in 2001, with a mission to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people – no matter where they live or how they began. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. connectednation.org

