Connected Nation board member John Davies elected to elite National Academy of Engineering

The NAE announced the 2022 class on February 9. It includes other high-profile leaders in technology and engineering such as Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX; Michael Watkins, the director and vice president of the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and California Institute of Technology; and Satya Nadella, the Chairman and CEO of the Microsoft Corp.

"It's a real honor to be elected to the National Academy of Engineering," said Davies. "I look forward to sharing experiences with and learning from the tremendous engineering talent in and associated with the National Academy of Engineering."

More about Davies' career and honors

John E. Davies is the retired vice president of World Ahead for Intel Corporation. Davies focused on creating demand for Intel platforms via Solutions, new usage models, and ecosystem scaling. His mandate was to bring the benefits of technology to the next billion people by working with the industry, governments, and development agencies.

During his 37 years with Intel, Davies has been director of Marketing for the Mobile Computing Group, and vice president and marketing director for the Consumer Desktop Products group. In the late 1990's, he was vice president and general manager of Intel Asia Pacific Region where he was based in Hong Kong.

Prior to joining Intel, Davies worked as a World Trade Postdoctoral Fellow at IBM and as a development engineer at Philips in the United Kingdom. Davies received his B.S. in Chemistry and his Ph.D. in Solid State Physics from Imperial College, London University.



Intel has awarded Davies two prestigious Individual Achievement Awards for establishing Intel in the European automotive market in 1986, and for driving Intel's mobile computing architecture into the Japanese market in 1992.

