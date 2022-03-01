Connected Nation CEO Tom Ferree responds to President Joe Biden's first State of the Union Address

We commend President Biden for his bold vision of a better-connected future for Americans, and CN stands ready to help. Tweet this

State and federal leaders have a monumental task ahead of them to ensure that the $65 billion Congress allocated for broadband is effectively targeted and invested. We must not only meet the needs of today but invest in a way that prepares for future needs as well. That means we must prioritize robust 'last-mile' connectivity to homes and businesses, while also building 'middle-mile" infrastructure that will help rural areas keep pace with their urban counterparts. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and it will require an all-hands-on-deck effort.

We commend President Biden for his bold vision of a better-connected future for Americans, and we stand ready to bring all our experience to bear to help him and his administration achieve that goal."

About Us: Connected Nation celebrated 20 years of service in 2021. The national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

