Connected Nation curates AI training and literacy resources to ensure new learners are skilled for the future

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) just launched a new initiative to curate and share AI literacy and training resources as part of its broader strategy to prepare Americans for the future of work and technology.

While artificial intelligence is becoming part of everyday life, many new digital learners are struggling to understand what it is, how it works, and how to use it confidently. This challenge only intensified with the rise of generative AI. As tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, and others become more integrated into schools, workplaces, and homes, the need for accessible and trusted AI learning opportunities has never been greater.

To meet this need, CN just launched the AI Literacy Resource Hub—a centralized online hub that connects learners, educators, and community organizations to credible, external training materials and guides developed by leading technology companies, research institutions, and practitioners.

"AI is already transforming how we live and work, but too many Americans remain uncertain about its impact or how to use it responsibly," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO of Connected Nation. "By curating and sharing AI literacy tools, we're helping people cut through the noise. Every person, regardless of age, background, or location, should have a clear path to learn what AI is, how it works, and how to use it to improve their lives and livelihoods."

The AI Literacy Resource Hub, available at connectednation.org/resources/ai-web-resources, features practical, easy-to-navigate links to trusted partners and learning platforms that provide foundational and advanced AI education. The site also invites other organizations to share resources, helping build a growing, community-driven clearinghouse of reliable information on AI.

"Throughout our nearly 25-year history, Connected Nation has helped more than 130,000 individuals gain essential digital skills, from computer basics to remote work readiness, impacting over 21 million people through our programs, research, and partnerships," said Heather Gate, Executive Vice President of Digital Transformation. "Now we are extending that mission to AI literacy. By connecting people to credible external resources, we are removing barriers to access and helping communities learn safely and effectively. This effort ensures that every American can benefit from the opportunities that AI presents."

Recent studies show that even as AI adoption accelerates, gaps in understanding and skill development persist. The DataCamp State of Data & AI Literacy Report 2025 found that 60 percent of business leaders say their organizations face an AI-literacy skills gap, and an EY 2024 survey revealed that only 35 percent of Gen Z respondents feel they have sufficient resources to learn how AI works and how to use it effectively.

Meanwhile, a Gallup poll found that nearly all Americans use products that incorporate AI features, yet 64 percent are unaware that those products contain AI. These findings highlight the urgent need to make AI education clear, approachable, and accessible.

CN has also signed the AI Pledge to America's Youth, reinforcing its commitment to digital empowerment and to access to AI education and training nationwide.

Train at least 50,000 K–12 students in AI literacy and application skills through CN's national digital empowerment programs, with a focus on rural and underserved communities. Advance Research and Development: Integrate AI-focused research into community studies to better understand adoption trends, barriers, and impacts, leveraging CN's data and mapping expertise to guide strategy.

Integrate AI-focused research into community studies to better understand adoption trends, barriers, and impacts, leveraging CN's data and mapping expertise to guide strategy. Strengthen Infrastructure and Access : Partner with 350+ organizations across 40+ states to expand access to resilient broadband infrastructure and AI literacy tools.

Partner with 350+ organizations across 40+ states to expand access to resilient broadband infrastructure and AI literacy tools. Foster Collaboration: Engage industry, education, and government partners to share best practices, mentor emerging AI learners, and collectively build a more inclusive digital future.

Through these initiatives, CN is helping Americans gain clarity, confidence, and competence in the age of artificial intelligence, ensuring that AI literacy becomes a foundation for opportunity, not a barrier to it.

About Connected Nation: Founded in 2001, the national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org.

