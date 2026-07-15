Connected Nation launches global digital skills initiative designed to create lasting impact far beyond a world record attempt

25 years. 25 hours. One Connected World. A global effort to equip people with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital future.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As technology rapidly transforms how people work, learn, communicate, and access essential services, Connected Nation (CN) is bringing together a growing coalition of organizations from around the world for a first-of-its-kind effort to expand digital skills training and empower communities for the future.

On Sept. 24-25, 2026, CN will host "25 Hours. One Connected World.," an attempt to set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the "longest internet literacy live stream."

"While the record attempt is drawing lots of attention, this is truly about creating lasting impact that extends far beyond a single day," said Heather Gate, Executive Vice President, Digital Transformation, CN. "It's about helping people gain the digital skills they need to participate safely and successfully in today's connected world while also raising awareness about this too often overlooked, critical need within communities that affects everyone from young children to senior citizens."

The event will feature 25 consecutive hours of free digital skills training led by experts, educators, nonprofits, and technology leaders from across the United States and around the globe. Instruction will include everything from how to use AI tools in daily life to navigating the internet safely.

Unlike many one-day awareness campaigns, "25 Hours. One Connected World." is designed to create resources that will continue serving communities long after the live stream ends. All content created by CN's facilitators and partners such as Fizzics Education, the Australian Virtual Astronaut, human-i-t, and others for the world record broadcast will be repurposed and made available at no cost.

In addition, to qualify for the record, the live stream must have at least 50 viewers at all times throughout the entire 25-hour period, which means that at least 1,250 participants will directly benefit during the world record attempt.

"The digital world is evolving faster than ever," said Tom Ferree, Chairman and CEO of CN. "Jobs increasingly require digital skills. Artificial intelligence is reshaping industries. Online threats are growing more sophisticated. Yet millions of people still lack the knowledge and confidence needed to fully participate in today's economy. This initiative is about meeting that challenge head-on."

The initiative is being made possible through a growing number of organizations committed to advancing digital opportunity. AT&T joined the effort as Lead Collaborator, alongside an expanding network of training partners and supporters that includes Compudopt, Educating for Leadership, the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA), the LBJ Presidential Library, Human-I-T, Fizzics Education, Aimers Foundation, Tech Savvy Teens, ACUTAS, Angaza Center, Australian Virtual Astronaut, Common Sense Media, Digital Connect Initiative - Gila River Indian Community, OATS from AARP, and other organizations working to equip people with essential digital skills.

Together, these organizations represent a shared belief that digital skills are no longer optional. From applying for jobs and accessing healthcare to protecting personal information online and using emerging AI tools, digital literacy has become a foundational life skill.

The event also serves as a milestone moment as CN celebrates its 25th anniversary. During the past quarter-century, the nonprofit has impacted more than 21 million people by expanding broadband access, adoption, and digital skills.. The live stream is both a reflection on the progress made over the last quarter century and a call to action for the work that is still ahead.

"In 25 hours, we will build on 25 years of impact and help spark what comes next," Ferree added. "This is an opportunity for individuals, organizations, and communities everywhere to learn something new, support a meaningful mission, and be part of making history."

CN invites individuals, community organizations, educators, libraries, workforce agencies, businesses, and sponsors to take part by:

Watching and sharing the live stream

Hosting community viewing events

Encouraging attendance throughout the 25-hour broadcast

Supporting the effort through sponsorships and partnerships

Accessing and sharing the free training resources created through the initiative

To learn more or get involved, visit:

To support the initiative through donations, visit:

About Connected Nation: Marking its 25th anniversary in 2026, the national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org

SOURCE CONNECTED NATION, INC.