Connected Nation marks historic milestone in bridging the Digital Divide: Over 100,000 adults trained in essential digital skills

Dec 18, 2024, 11:15 ET

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where digital connectivity is more important than ever, Connected Nation (CN) today announced a major milestone: the training of more than 100,000 adult learners in today's essential digital skills.

Through innovative programs and initiatives that inspire, educate, and transform lives, CN is at the forefront of the digital skills movement, ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age.

"This remarkable milestone is a reflection of the incredible partnerships and unwavering dedication of everyone involved in Connected Nation's mission to close the Digital Divide," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, CN. "This achievement represents the thousands of lives we've had the privilege to touch in America's inner cities, in small towns, and rural areas like Appalachia; in our Native American and refugee communities; as well as our nation's veterans and military spouses.  Whether you're a young person, adult, or senior citizen, our programs are designed to empower individuals and whole communities with the digital skills necessary to connect, grow, and succeed in today's technology-driven world."

Through public and private funding over more than 20 years, CN has partnered with over 450 organizations, including internet service providers, libraries, foundations, community and senior centers, after-school programs, workforce development entities, and federal and state agencies, to deliver its transformative digital literacy programs.

"Thanks to collaborations with organizations nationwide, Connected Nation has been able to make a tangible difference in the lives of countless adults and communities," said Heather Gate, Executive Vice President, Digital Inclusion, CN. "It takes our collective focus and the fruits of many partnerships to accomplish the goals we have as an organization and as a country full of digital opportunity."

Building on the success of previous initiatives, CN's Digital Inclusion efforts are currently driven by the following impactful programs:

CN is dedicated to advancing digital inclusion by continuing to expand its reach and impact. With a steadfast commitment to collaboration and innovation, CN is shaping a future where everyone can thrive in the digital age.

To partner with CN and bring these programs to your community, visit connectednation.org.

About Connected Nation: The national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org.

