Connected Nation highlights Cybersecurity Awareness Month with intergenerational internet safety event in Dallas

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) marked Cybersecurity Awareness Month with a special event on October 14 in Dallas, Texas, focused on empowering individuals of all ages to stay safe online. The event, "Students Take the Lead: Intergenerational Internet Safety and Digital Skills Training," was held in collaboration with the Dallas Innovation Alliance (DIA) / Connected Dallas and showcased the impact of Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T, a CN program supported through AT&T's initiative to help address the digital divide.

The event featured three teen trainers from different Dallas-area high schools who have been leading digital skills workshops for adults in their communities. Under the mentorship of Erikah Arcos, Program Director for the DIA, and with support from Teens Teach Tech Program Coordinator Jessica Golson, the students participated in a panel discussion about their experiences teaching older adults essential technology and cybersecurity skills. They also provided hands-on demonstrations, helping participants practice safe browsing, identify scams, and strengthen password security.

"It's not enough to put devices in people's hands. We have a responsibility to educate and empower them as new digital citizens," said Golson. "That's what Cybersecurity Awareness Month is all about, raising awareness of online risks and helping people develop safe, confident technology habits."

Representatives from AT&T attended the Dallas event to hear firsthand from the youth leaders who are bridging generations through technology.

"Online safety starts with informed decisions," said Viviana Cohuo with AT&T External Affairs, Corporate Social Responsibility. "We are proud to support Teens Teach Tech and the incredible students who are helping adults and older adults gain the skills to use technology safely, confidently and meaningfully."

The Dallas event underscored CN's commitment to advancing digital safety, inclusion, and empowerment nationwide. Through Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T, more than 150 youth teams across 42 states and Puerto Rico have trained nearly 30,000 adults in digital literacy, cybersecurity, and internet safety.

During Cybersecurity Awareness Month and beyond, CN and its partners remain focused on equipping communities with the knowledge and confidence to navigate today's connected world safely, responsibly, and confidently.

About Connected Nation: Founded in 2001, the national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org.

*About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T

At AT&T, our corporate responsibility work is dedicated to bridging the digital divide across the country. We are committed to providing people of all ages and from every community with the essential resources they need to thrive in the digital era. For generations, we have supported programs that impact millions of individuals nationwide, and since 2021, we have committed $5 billion to initiatives that enhance connectivity, promote digital literacy, and improve access to high-speed internet. Our efforts particularly focus on uplifting underserved communities, including students, older adults, and those on tribal lands, ensuring everyone can participate in the digital world and benefit from its opportunities.

SOURCE Connected Nation