Connected Nation named among the Best Places to Work for the 13th time as it works to close the Digital Divide

National nonrprofit's staff provided input on workplace culture, benefits, and more to earn the coveted title

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) once again has been named among the Best Places to Work by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. This is the 13th time the national nonprofit, based in Bowling Green, Ky., has received the honor.

"Although we have received accolades for our work to close the Digital Divide, this is one of the most important honors we are given," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, CN. "We can only fulfill our mission to find innovative solutions for expanding the access, adoption, and use of high-speed internet and its related technologies by attracting the most gifted and talented problem-solvers within the broadband space. That means we must work to be an organization that not only attracts talent but provides a space for innovation to flourish — a place that supports the heavy lifting and hard work it takes to ultimately close the digital equity gaps in our country."

The selection process is based on an assessment of each company's policies and procedures, and the results of an internal employee survey . Winners are placed in three categories: small, medium, and large companies.

CN falls into the small employer category (15 to 149 U.S. employees). The official rankings will be announced during a celebration in June. The highest ranking CN has previously received is 5th in the small company category.

"Although we are based in Kentucky, the majority of our workforce is remote — working in the field or from their homes across the country," said Melanie Hatfield, Human Resources Manager, CN. "Connected Nation continues to be one of the Best Places to Work because we understand how to build teams that work together well while providing a path for individuals to grow their skillsets — and we do all of this while supporting a wonderful mission to help others across the United States."

This is the 20th year for the Best Places to Work in Kentucky competition. The alphabetical list of all the 2024 winners can be found by clicking here. The rankings in each business category will be announced on Thursday, June 13, during an awards dinner held at the Center Bank Center located in Lexington, Ky.

About Connected Nation: The national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org.

