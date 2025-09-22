'How can we harness AI?' Experts convene to discuss and promote solutions for America's broadband network infrastructure

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation Internet Exchange Points (CNIXP), in partnership with Wichita State University (WSU), hosted a first-of-its-kind technology summit earlier this month. "An AI Interconnection Summit: Network Infrastructure for AI Leadership in Kansas and Beyond" highlighted the interconnection infrastructure needed to reduce broadband network latency, lower costs, and enable smarter connectivity across all sectors impacting the use and development of AI.

"We [must ask], 'How can we harness the power of AI to deliver the type of prosperity that we want to see in our state and as a nation?' " said Romaine Redman, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, Kansas Department of Commerce, during his speech at the summit. "Kansas has always understood the importance of connection. We've done it with our railroads. We've done it with our highways. We've done it with our grids. And today, broadband interconnection will build our future, and that is why we're here at the AI summit."

This summit was about connecting the dots between AI innovation and the networks that make it possible. Post this

This one-day summit, which took place on WSU's Innovation campus, brought together national and international experts in internet infrastructure to explore how Kansas — and America — can lead in the emerging AI economy.

"This summit was about connecting the dots between AI innovation and the networks that make it possible," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, Connected Nation. "Our internet exchange point at Wichita State University will deliver the low-latency, high-capacity interconnection our region needs — and serve as an archetype for advancing the goals of the National AI Action Plan and positioning Kansas to lead in the AI economy."

Attendees gained actionable insights into how local and regional leaders can leverage the new Wichita internet exchange point, which will be completed in the spring of 2026, to drive innovation, strengthen economic competitiveness, and expand digital opportunity.

"This new IXP is a game changer," said Wichita Mayor Lily Wu during her speech at the summit. "It gives Wichita something most cities our size don't have — a powerful, neutral, digital, interconnection hub. That means faster, more reliable internet, reduced latency, and a cost-effective way to move massive amounts of data — exactly what AI development requires."

Several summit speakers said IXP infrastructure was crucial for transforming the connectivity landscape in Kansas and beyond - presenting a replicable model for communities and states across the country seeking to compete in an AI-driven future.

You can view and share videos from the entire summit as well as individual speaker presentations by visiting bit.ly/CNIXPWichitaSummit.

About us: Connected Nation is a national nonprofit, founded in 2001, with a mission to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people – no matter where they live or how they began. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. connectednation.org

About Wichita State University: Wichita State University is Kansas' only urban public research university, enrolling more than 23,000 students between its main campus and WSU Tech, including students from every U.S. state and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for being student-centered and innovation-driven.

Located in the largest city in the state with one of the highest concentrations in the United States of jobs involving science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), WSU provides uniquely distinctive and innovative pathways of applied learning, applied research, and career opportunities for all of its students.

The Innovation Campus, which is a physical extension of the WSU main campus, is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing research/innovation parks, encompassing over 120 acres and is home to a number of global companies and organizations.

About Newby Ventures (CNIXP partner): Newby Ventures LLC is a personal holding company for interests held in a variety of carrier-neutral colocation and interconnection facilities. Founder, chairman, and CEO Hunter Newby has over 20 years of ownership and management experience in the network interconnection industry.

Newby is both an active and former owner, co-founder, partner, or board member in numerous carrier-neutral colocation and interconnection businesses including: ColoATL, DataVerge, Fibre Centre, Netrality Properties, NJFX, and The Telx Group Inc. For more information, please visit www.newby-ventures.com and follow Newby on LinkedIn.

