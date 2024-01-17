Connected Nation's Heather Gate named among Women We Admire's Top 50 Women Leaders of KY

News provided by

Connected Nation

17 Jan, 2024, 12:36 ET

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) is proud to announce that Heather Gate, Executive Vice President of Digital Inclusion, has been recognized as one of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Kentucky for 2023, a prestigious honor that underscores her remarkable contributions to digital inclusion and equity. Details of this achievement, announced by the national women's professional network, Women We Admire, can be viewed here.

Continue Reading

 "I am deeply honored to be recognized among such a distinguished group of women leaders," said Gate. "This accolade not only reflects my personal commitment but also the collective efforts of our team at Connected Nation to ensure that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, has access to the digital resources they need to thrive."

With over 17 years of dedicated service in the broadband field, Gate has been instrumental in devising and executing strategies that bridge the Digital Divide, ensuring technology access, adoption, and usage for all, particularly vulnerable populations. Her commitment extends beyond practical implementations, having actively engaged with minorities, rural communities, and families at the frontline of digital disparity.

A nationally recognized leader, Gate served as the Chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Communications Equity and Diversity Council. She previously served as Vice Chair of the FCC's Advisory Committee on Diversity and Digital Empowerment (ACDDE) and Chair of its Digital Empowerment and Inclusion Working Group, among other significant roles. As a recent graduate of the Leadership Kentucky Program and commissioned an Honorable Kentucky Colonel by Kentucky Governor Beshear, Gate is committed to collaborating with stakeholders to make life better for Kentuckians and persons across the globe left behind by the Digital Divide.

"Heather's influence on digital inclusion goes beyond our organization — it's felt across communities and sectors," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, CN. "Her innovative leadership and tireless advocacy have paved the way for groundbreaking initiatives that continue to transform lives. We are thrilled to see her efforts being recognized on such a significant platform."

CN celebrates Gate's well-deserved recognition and her unwavering dedication to creating more digitally inclusive communities. Her achievements and ongoing efforts continue to inspire and drive impactful change in Kentucky and beyond.

About Connected Nation: Connected Nation celebrated 20 years of service in 2021. The national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

For more information, please visit: connectednation.org and follow Connected Nation on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Connected Nation

Also from this source

Statement by Connected Nation regarding Affordable Connectivity Program enrollments ending

Statement by Connected Nation regarding Affordable Connectivity Program enrollments ending

Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO of Connected Nation, issued the following statement regarding the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) announcement...
Connected Nation's Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T, program surpasses 12,000 adult learners nationwide in first year

Connected Nation's Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T, program surpasses 12,000 adult learners nationwide in first year

More than 12,000 adults are marking the end of 2023 with a new set of digital skills – courtesy of Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T, a Connected...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.