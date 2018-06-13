Connected Worker: Honeywell Improves Safety Performance By Making It Fast And Easy To Connect Portable Multi-Gas Detectors

The new Honeywell BW Connect™ attaches to Honeywell BW's GasAlertMicroclip XL and X3 detectors, and GasAlertMax XT II detectors by sliding onto the charging port of the detector, and pairs to a smartphone via Bluetooth. Using the Honeywell Safety Communicator app, the detector relays information to the cloud, where it is accessible from any computer or mobile device with an internet connection. Safety managers can monitor gas readings from anywhere in real time, and coordinate a faster response in case of an emergency.

"Real-time situational awareness helps create safer workplaces," said Jasmine Apolinar, product marketing specialist-portable gas detection for Honeywell Industrial Safety. "Honeywell BW Connect™ makes connectivity easy and affordable for the hundreds of thousands of BW gas detectors already in service around the world. It works with smartphones, which are becoming essential tools for workers."

Connectivity provides workers with the assurance that their employer can monitor their well-being in dangerous situations. Having real-time data means safety managers can quickly assess a situation and provide the correct emergency response in a timely fashion. Connectivity also improves productivity and compliance, because Honeywell's remote-monitoring software automatically logs gas incidents, tracks detector testing schedules and generates compliance reports.

Honeywell is helping companies realize a Connected Worker vision through a range of offerings designed to improve worker and plant productivity and safety, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. The solutions, which integrate seamlessly into plant operations, are designed to help eliminate manual processes and ensure regulatory compliance; maximize accuracy and efficiency; and minimize safety costs and prevent incidents.

Honeywell Industrial Safety, part of Honeywell's Safety and Productivity Solutions group, is a global leader in gas detection, with a broad portfolio of portable, fixed, single and multi-gas detectors. It is also a global leader in personal protective equipment (PPE), head-to-toe turnout gear and self-contained breathing apparatus for first responders. Honeywell's software offerings connect workers and employers with data-driven, real-time intelligence to increase jobsite safety, productivity, efficiency and bottom-line performance.

For more information about Honeywell Industrial Safety, its products and services, visit the website at http://www.honeywellsafety.com.

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. We also manufacture and sell a broad portfolio of footwear for work, play and outdoor activities, including XtraTuf™ and Muck Boot™ brand footwear.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

