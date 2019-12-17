Connected/Smart Home Platforms for Health, 2019: New Solutions, Use Cases, Emerging Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Home Platforms for Health" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As changing demographics drive the market for independent living solutions, new solutions are entering the market to fulfil market demand.

This report provides an overview of the competitive landscape of independent living and connected health platforms in the smart home.



Key Questions Answered

What trends are driving the connected health market and what is the consumer demand for connected health solutions?

What are the leading use cases for connected health in the home?

What types of smart product and service platforms are being leveraged for connected health solutions in home and mobile contexts?

Who are existing and emerging players and what are their strategies for serving consumers?

What challenges are faced by health platforms and their partners?

What are the channel opportunities for connected health solutions?

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1 Purpose of Report

1.2 Key Burning Questions Addressed by this Research

1.3 Research Approach/Sources



2. Trends Driving the Connected Health Market

2.1 Transformation of Healthcare Delivery

2.2 Consumer Demand for Connected Health Solutions

2.2.1 Telemedicine and On-demand Virtual Care Services

2.2.2 Connected Medical Devices and Consumer Fitness Products

2.2.3 Independent Living Solutions

2.3 Smart Home Platforms and Connected Health

2.3.1 Platform Strategies

2.3.2 Converging Industries

2.4 Channel Opportunities for Connected Health Solutions

2.4.1 Retail

2.4.2 Builder and New Construction

2.4.3 Broadband and Wireless Service Providers



3. Competitive Landscape and Use Cases for Connected Health

3.1 Independent Living

3.1.1 Leading Use Cases

3.1.2 Featured Market Players

3.2 Chronic Disease Management

3.2.1 Leading Use Cases

3.2.2 Featured Market Players

3.3 Virtual Care and Telemedicine

3.3.1 Leading Use Cases

3.3.2 Featured Market Players

3.4 Fitness and Wellness

3.4.1 Leading Use Cases

3.4.2 Featured Market Players



4. Integration Challenges: Smart Home and Connected Health



5. Implications and Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



