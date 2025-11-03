Connecticut Innovations Invests $11.3 Million in Early-Stage Companies in Q1 FY26

Deals leveraged $86.9 million in outside capital in the first quarter of the fiscal year

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut Innovations (CI), Connecticut's strategic venture capital arm, today announced that it invested approximately $11.3 million in 25 companies and venture funds during the first quarter of its fiscal year, ending September 30, 2025. CI's investments leveraged $86.9 million in outside capital and generated $7.0 million in proceeds during the quarter.

CI invested approximately $1.5 million in climate tech companies over the quarter, and another $2.2 million in venture funds. More than half of the quarter's investment dollars, $6.9 million, were invested in the healthcare sector. The remaining investments were in consumer and technology companies.

"With the launch of our new $50 million AI/Q Fund, CI is doubling down on the technologies shaping the future," said Matt Storeygard, senior managing director of investments. "Bexorg, one of our largest healthcare investments this quarter and a new addition to the AI/Q Fund, shows how AI can drive real-world change in biosciences by combining artificial intelligence with a whole-human brain perfusion platform to accelerate breakthroughs in brain health."

"CI began the new fiscal year with steady deal activity and strong participation across key sectors like healthcare, climate tech and AI," said Peter Longo, senior managing director of investments. "It's a promising start to the year and reflects the continued demand for capital among Connecticut's growing companies."

About Connecticut Innovations

Connecticut Innovations (CI) is Connecticut's strategic venture capital arm and is the leading source of financing and ongoing support for innovative, growing companies. By offering equity and debt investments, strategic guidance and introductions to valuable partners, we help promising businesses thrive. For more information, please visit http://www.ctinnovations.com.

