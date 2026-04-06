Connecticut Innovations Partners with Mission BioCapital's 2026 Platinum Program to Accelerate Biotech Startups in Connecticut

Initiative reinforces Connecticut's leadership in early-stage life sciences innovation

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut Innovations (CI), the state's strategic venture capital arm, in collaboration with Mission BioCapital (MBC), today announced that applications are open for the 2026 Platinum Program, a global initiative designed to launch and scale high-potential biotechnology startups.

Through its collaboration with Mission BioCapital, CI is expanding access for early-stage biotech founders to capital, lab infrastructure, and commercialization support, while strengthening Connecticut's position as a destination for company formation and growth in the life sciences sector.

"Breakthrough therapies start with bold ideas, but they need the right support to succeed," said Brian Dowd, director of investments at CI. "Mission BioCapital and CI share a common goal with this collaboration – to transform high quality concepts into successful companies in the state. We are giving founders access to the capital, resources, and ecosystem they need to turn scientific innovation into real-world impact—while strengthening Connecticut's role in the future of biotech."

The Platinum Program provides early-stage biotechnology innovators from around the world with the resources needed to transform breakthrough science into successful companies.

Applications will be accepted from April 1 through May 15, 2026, with winners announced in Summer 2026. More information is available at www.missionbiocapital.com/platinum-program.

The 2026 Platinum Program will award winning start-ups:

A guaranteed lab bench in one of Mission BioCapital's affiliated incubators – Biolabs is Mission BioCapital's lab partner in Connecticut

Up to $500,000 of pre-seed capital from founding sponsors, including CI and Mission BioCapital

Drug discovery services from Alloy Therapeutics and HitGen to enable a de-risked path to lead candidate

General counsel, intellectual property, and finance and accounting services from Goodwin and van den Boom & Associates

Strategic scientific and business development mentorship from experts across the partner network

"Since 2022, Mission BioCapital's Platinum Program has helped launch 24 exceptional early-stage founders, including four from the New Haven ecosystem, deploying a total of $11.5 million in pre-seed funding and hands-on support to turn breakthrough ideas into medical breakthroughs," said Jennifer Griffin, Ph.D., Partner, Mission BioCapital. "We're thrilled to have CI joining the Platinum Program this year and enabling the next wave of biotech visionaries from Connecticut."

As part of the program, CI will support participating companies by connecting them to Connecticut's robust innovation ecosystem, including access to top-tier research institutions, experienced operators, and follow-on funding opportunities. The initiative aligns with CI's broader strategy to attract, build, and scale high-growth companies in Connecticut's life sciences sector.

About Connecticut Innovations

Connecticut Innovations is the state's strategic venture capital arm, focused on driving economic growth by supporting innovative companies and entrepreneurs. CI provides capital, strategic support, and connections to help businesses scale, particularly in key sectors such as life sciences, technology, and climate tech.

About the Mission BioCapital Platinum Program

Mission BioCapital (MBC) established the Platinum Program in 2022 to enable entrepreneurs with breakthrough technologies from diverse backgrounds to quickly launch new companies. Winners receive laboratory space, access to global experts, drug discovery services, and seed capital to rapidly develop data needed for follow-on funding. To date, the program has deployed $11.5 million supporting 24 companies across a global lab network spanning 31 incubators in 22 cities.

Media Contact:

Lauren Carmody

Connecticut Innovations

860.258.7829

[email protected]

SOURCE Connecticut Innovations