Connecticut Innovations to Host Second Annual Talent Fair in New Haven

February 19 fair to offer students exclusive access to meet and network with industry leaders and apply for positions at some of Connecticut's most innovative companies

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut Innovations (CI), Connecticut's strategic venture capital arm, today announced it will host its second annual CI Talent Fair on Thursday, February 19, at District New Haven (470 James Street). More than 30 early-stage companies shaping Connecticut's technology and innovation landscape will be on hand, ready to connect and engage with emerging talent from the state's colleges and universities.

"The CI Talent Fair is supporting and strengthening Connecticut's innovation economy by directly connecting students with high-growth companies with open positions," said Bo Bradstreet, talent acquisition director at Connecticut Innovations. "By bringing talent and leading startups together in one place, we're creating opportunities for internships, full-time roles and long-term careers while helping our portfolio companies access the skills and resources they need to scale and succeed here in Connecticut."

The fair will feature two separate industry networking sessions, with the morning session focused on biotechnology, life sciences and healthcare, followed by afternoon sessions on climate, consumer and technology. Students attending the fair will have direct networking opportunities with company executives and industry leaders, the ability to interview on-site for internships and full-time positions, and access to a dedicated application portal.

In addition to direct networking with industry leaders and exclusive access to open roles, we have a full day of interactive programming and distinguished keynotes, including:

Building Your Personal Brand with Madison Vitale , Sistersnacking

, Sistersnacking How to Make Authenticity Your Strategic Advantage with Erin Hatzikostas , b Authentic Inc.

, b Authentic Inc. The Conversation You Don't Know You're Having with Linda Clemons , Body Language Expert and CEO, Sisterpreneur

, Body Language Expert and CEO, Sisterpreneur Networking Your Way to Greater Influence and Success with Julie Brown , This Sh!t Works

, This Sh!t Works Exclusive Interview Workshop with Rory McGloin , RPM Consulting

, RPM Consulting Complimentary professional headshots from CI's award-winning photographer, Mimi Zhou

Special performance from Yale's world-renowned collegiate a cappella group, The Whiffenpoofs

Registration is now open and can be accessed here .

