Connection Point Church Hosting Christian Persecution Conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Voice of the Martyrs' (VOM) Advance Conference, speakers from around the world share personal testimonies about God's faithfulness in the midst of persecution. Join us to learn how God's kingdom is advancing, even in the face of fierce opposition. Come meet persecuted Christian face to face, and let God use their stories to challenge you to a deeper, bolder faith.

Gracia Burnham Petr Jasek

The VOM Advance Conference is hosted by Connection Point Church on Saturday June 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a free event; doors will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To register, visit vomadvance.com and click on, "Kansas City, MO".

Keynote speakers include Petr Jašek, a Christian humanitarian worker and Czech national who spent 445 days in a Sudanese prison, and Gracia Burnham, who, along with her husband, Martin, were kidnapped by a militant Muslim group in the Philippines and held captive for 376 days. Other speakers include, China Aid Association founder Bob Fu and Todd Nettleton, host of VOM Radio. The music and worship time will be led by harpist Amy Shreve, as well as Gilbert Hovsepian, from Iran.

There is ample opportunity for conference attendees to meet the speakers and find ways to get involved through the booths that will be available for the duration of the conference. Bott Radio Network is partnering with VOM for the Advance Conference and will also have a booth and representatives there. Connection Point Church is located at 10500 E State Route 350, Raytown, MO 64138.

About The Voice of the Martyrs

The Voice of the Martyrs (VOM) is a non-profit, interdenominational Christian organization founded in 1967 by Pastor Richard Wurmbrand, who was imprisoned 14 years in Communist Romania for his faith in Christ. VOM is dedicated to serving persecuted Christians worldwide through practical and spiritual assistance and leading other members of the Body of Christ into fellowship with them. Please visit persecution.com for more information.

