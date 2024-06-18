The Voice of the Martyrs Recognizes Christians Persecuted by ISIS on Day of the Christian Martyr 2024

BARTLESVILLE, Okla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Christians around the world will observe Day of the Christian Martyr on June 29, 2024, which according to church tradition, marks the anniversary of the Apostle Paul's beheading in Rome.

In advance of Day of the Christian Martyr, The Voice of the Martyrs released strategic prayer resources and a video highlighting Christians martyred by ISIS in Northern Iraq and Syria.

VOM is honoring Christians persecuted in Mosul, Iraq for Day of the Christian Martyr on June 29. In the summer of 2014, militants from the self-proclaimed Islamic State (ISIS) advanced across Syria and northern Iraq. As they entered each village, they marked Christians’ homes and businesses with the Arabic letter “N,” or ن, for “Nazarene.” More than 100,000 Christians were forced to flee. Separated from their loved ones, these bold Christians refused to deny Christ.

"This year, instead of focusing on one person, VOM is focusing on an entire group: Christians who lost their lives in Northern Iraq and Syria as members of the self-proclaimed Islamic State (ISIS) swept across that region ten years ago this month," said Todd Nettleton, VOM vice president and spokesperson.

In 2014, ISIS members went door-to-door, marking the homes of Christian families with the symbol "ن," the Arabic letter "N," for Nasara, a term used by Muslims to mean "followers of Jesus of Nazareth."

Christian families were given an ultimatum: convert to Islam, pay an exorbitant protection tax, flee for their lives or die. Refusing to deny Christ, some Christians stayed and were killed for their faith. More than 100,000 fled and left everything behind.

Christians around the world showed solidarity and support by displaying the " ن" symbol, identifying that they, too, were followers of Jesus. The mark meant for subjugation, exile or even death became a worldwide symbol of hope and courage.

"The goal of Day of the Christian Martyr is to help Christians remember and honor the sacrifice of those who gave their very lives for the cause of Christ—and to be inspired by their example to sacrifice whatever we need to in order to see Christ's Kingdom advance in our neighborhoods, our cities and ultimately around the world," said Nettleton.

VOM has developed a free digital resource kit to inspire your church, small group, class or family to witness boldly for Christ which can be downloaded at https://www.persecution.com/martyr .

About The Voice of the Martyrs

Founded in 1967 by Richard and Sabina Wurmbrand, The Voice of the Martyrs is a nonprofit, interdenominational missions organization serving persecuted Christians in the world's most difficult and dangerous places to follow Christ. For more information, visit VOM.org .

