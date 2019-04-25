CONNECTIONS™ Announces the Connected Car Corner, by InstallerNet, Featuring the Automobile as Part of the Smart Home Ecosystem

DALLAS, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced that the upcoming CONNECTIONS™ conference will feature the Connected Car Corner, by InstallerNet, to highlight the role of smart automotive and mobile solutions in the smart home ecosystem. The international research firm will host the 23rd-annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 21-23, in San Francisco, California.

Parks Associates: Forecast of Connected Cars in the U.S.

New connected car research from Parks Associates reveals 4% of US broadband households have an in-car voice assistant device, such as the Amazon Echo Auto, Roav Viva, or Muse Auto, and 9% plan to buy one in the next 12 months. The research firm estimates the US will have 169 million actively connected cars, 56% of all light vehicles, by 2022.

"We are thrilled to partner with InstallerNet, a leader in both connected car and home services, to launch the first Connected Car Corner at CONNECTIONS™, highlighting the growing importance of the connected car in the smart home ecosystem," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "The market is early but emerging, with several mobile solutions companies discovering how best to treat the automobile like another room in the home. Nearly 10% of US broadband households are planning to buy an in-car voice assistant device and add new features for connected cars offering innovative safety, comfort, and infotainment services."

The CONNECTIONS™ Showcase Area highlights the latest innovations from leading IoT and smart home companies, and the Connected Car Corner, by InstallerNet, will host companies with specific solutions and technologies for the connected car.

"InstallerNet has been integrating innovative electronics in the automobile since 2006, helping device manufacturers design, test, and install their vehicle solutions nationwide. The connected car continues to disrupt several industries with enhanced business models and will play a significant role in autonomous driving," said Tony Frangiosa, CEO, InstallerNet. "We are excited about working with CONNECTIONS™ to showcase some of these leading technology companies."

CONNECTIONS™ also features the special session "Connected Cars: Extension for the Smart Home," which will provide insight on new revenue streams and business models emerging out of the connected car, the impact on auto insurance, and best marketing strategies to capture consumer interest. The session features executives from Gentex Corporation, Mojio, NXP, Owl Cameras, and SoundHound.

The event will host more than 650 high-level executives in an intimate networking environment. CONNECTIONS™ includes a mix of market research, analysis, and industry insight designed to capture the complexity and opportunities in these interconnected markets.

CONNECTIONS™ sponsors include F-Secure, Alarm.com, Rapid Response Monitoring, Verisk, Amber, Arlo, Audio Analytic, Ayla Networks, Bitdefender, Cirrent, Firedome, Johnson Controls, Lutron, Mnubo, Oaks Labs, PassiveBolt, Schlage, Support.com, Trusource Labs, ULE Alliance, Universal Electronics, Wi-Charge, Control4, Flo Technologies, Owlcam, Zen Ecosystems, HP, HelloTech, and Inspire.

