Connections Health Solutions Opens Behavioral Health Crisis Treatment Center in Chantilly, Virginia

Center will provide crisis stabilization treatment for the Northern Virginia community

CHANTILLY, Va., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connections Health Solutions, the leading innovator of immediate access behavioral health crisis care, today announced the opening of a new crisis treatment center located in Chantilly, Virginia. The center will provide crisis stabilization care for adults experiencing a behavioral health crisis in a safe, open, and therapeutic environment. With 16 beds, Connections Chantilly will serve the Northern Virginia community. The center marks the first of several crisis centers the Company is set to open in 2024.

"We're proud to collaborate with the Region 2 Community Service Boards to open this center and set a new standard for behavioral health crisis care in Northern Virginia," said Colin LeClair, chief executive officer, Connections Health Solutions. "Our person-centered approach ensures individuals quickly and safely receive the care they need to stabilize in an environment where they are supported by a care team that will treat them and guide their path to continued recovery. Connections Chantilly will provide immediate treatment to individuals in need and reduce costly hospitalizations, helping to minimize the burden on both the public health and judicial systems."

Connections Health Solutions provides compassionate medical and recovery-oriented care for individuals experiencing behavioral health and substance use crises, with an emphasis on promoting restoration and encouraging individuals to transition to voluntary treatment. The Connections model is recognized by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the National Council for Mental Wellbeing as a best practice for behavioral health care.

"The opening of this new treatment center marks a significant step forward in our plan to improve crisis care across the Northern Virginia area, providing essential resources and support to those in need," said Daryl Washington, the executive director of the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board. "Now more individuals in need can receive treatment in a space that was specifically designed to encourage and engage them on their path to recovery."

"The opening of the Connections Health Solutions treatment center is the start of a new era for crisis care in Northern Virginia. This center addresses an important need in our crisis system, and we're thrilled the people of our community will now be able to get the help they need in times of crisis," added Georgia Bachman, acting executive director of the Prince William Community Services Board.

Connections Health Solutions will further expand its presence in Virginia next year, with the planned opening of a crisis response center for children and adults in Woodbridge in 2025. Additionally, the Company is preparing to open a center in Kirkland, Washington in summer 2024, and in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania at the end of this year. Connections operates the two largest behavioral crisis response centers in the nation, in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona.

To learn more about Connections Chantilly visit connectionshs.com/chantilly.

About Connections Health Solutions

For over 15 years, Connections Health Solutions has been helping communities architect and operate behavioral health crisis care systems that provide help to people when they need it most. As the leading innovator in immediate-access behavioral health crisis care, Connections strives to make behavioral health work better, delivering improved quality of care and cost savings across all behavioral health populations. Throughout the United States, Connections' crisis response centers and mobile crisis units serve as the hub of the crisis system, offering services to all individuals in need in the safest and least restrictive setting. The Connections Model, recognized by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the National Council for Mental Wellbeing as best practice, combines both medical and recovery-oriented treatment designed to get people connected to resources and back to their lives faster. For more information and crisis resources visit connectionshs.com.

