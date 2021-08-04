Connections Health Solutions Secures Growth Financing for National Expansion from Heritage Group

PHOENIX, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connections Health Solutions, the founder and national leader of immediate-access behavioral health crisis stabilization, has raised $30 million in growth financing led by Heritage Group, a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm. The partnership will fuel national expansion of Connections Health Solutions' leading behavioral health crisis services model.

Demand for behavioral health services is on the rise, accelerated by the opioid epidemic and the "after shock" of extended social isolation from COVID-19. Unfortunately, behavioral health, especially for the highest risk, most vulnerable individuals is often overlooked. While the health care delivery system struggles to balance access, quality, and affordability of health services, untreated behavioral health is a major contributor to overall health spend, particularly in Medicaid populations. Industry analysis suggests that over half of all individuals struggling with physical health conditions also suffer from behavioral health conditions, and untreated behavioral health can result in people languishing in jails and emergency rooms, significantly driving up health care costs.

"Since Connections founded the behavioral health crisis stabilization model we have been able to help hundreds of thousands of patients successfully avoid unnecessary, and expensive hospitalizations. In addition, 60-70 percent of individuals treated in Connections' crisis observation units are released without a subsequent hospital stay," said Colin LeClair, Chief Executive Officer, Connections Health Solutions. "Connections has been committed to value-based care since its inception. Our innovative, clinical model was designed to improve access, and reduce hospital admission rates and total cost of care. We've long been the gold standard for patient-centered behavioral healthcare, and we're eager to lead the industry into a new era of value-based payment innovation."

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services agency that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation), crisis care in the U.S. is inconsistent and often falls short of best practices. Since 2009, Connections has been leading the evolution of crisis care, with policymakers across the nation looking to Arizona's "Crisis Now" model, created by Connections.

"After spending years investing in behavioral health and value-based care, we immediately saw the promise in Connections' unique and proven model," said Jesse Bland, Partner at Heritage Group. "Demand for the company's services has never been higher, and Connections is well-positioned to transform this category through its value-based approach for the most complex and vulnerable populations. We're thrilled to partner with the Connections team to capitalize on this opportunity."

ABOUT CONNECTIONS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

Connections Health Solutions, LLC is the pioneer of 24/7 immediate access to comprehensive behavioral health care. Connections operates the two largest behavioral health facilities in the nation and provides a range of crisis and outpatient services to help people with mental health and substance use diagnoses achieve stability in the least restrictive setting. Connections' model has demonstrated quality and cost savings outcomes, including significant reduction of hospital admissions in Medicaid and behavioral health populations. For more information and crisis resources, please visit: www.connectionshs.com and reach out to [email protected].

ABOUT HERITAGE GROUP

Heritage Group is a Nashville, Tenn.-based, healthcare-focused investment firm with more than 35 years of experience financing and operating healthcare companies at all stages. Heritage seeks to make majority and minority investments, ranging from $20 to $40 million per portfolio company, in high-growth healthcare services and healthcare technology businesses that address the challenges of the U.S. healthcare system. The firm's limited partners include some of the leading healthcare organizations in the nation, including large provider systems, payers and healthcare service providers. For more information, visit www.heritagegroupusa.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Lisa Vanella

646-822-6029

[email protected]

Theresa Maloney

415-225-5261

[email protected]

SOURCE Connections Health Solutions

Related Links

https://www.connectionshs.com

