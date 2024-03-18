Connectivity Enabling Technology Market Forecast Report 2024 - A US$ 49.4 Billion Market by 2032, Exhibiting a Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.7% during 2023-2032

DUBLIN, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connectivity Enabling Technology Market Report by Type (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBees), Application (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing Industry, Automotive and Transportations), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global connectivity enabling technology market size reached US$ 38.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 49.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% during 2023-2032. The increasing demand for connected devices, growing digitization, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities represent some of the key factors driving the market.

Connectivity enabling technology refers to various technologies and services that allow end-users to connect to a communication network. It comprises various components and technologies that work together to enable connectivity between devices, networks, and systems. It includes network infrastructure, wireless technologies, network virtualization and software-defined networking (SDN), and cloud computing.

Connectivity enabling technology is a cost-effective solution and assists in increasing productivity and automation, enhancing mobility, improving communications, increasing safety, and developing new products and services. It exhibits scalability, flexibility, security, reliability, energy efficiency, low latency, and high bandwidth. As a result, connectivity enabling technology finds extensive applications across the telecommunication, healthcare, and consumer electronics industries.

Connectivity Enabling Technology Market Trends

The increasing demand for connected devices across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Connectivity enabling technology includes technologies, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular networks, and Zigbee, which allows devices to connect to the internet and each other. In line with this, the widespread utilization of the technology that helps in the use of a wide range of connected devices, including smartphones, smart home devices, wearables, and industrial internet of things (IoT) devices, is favoring the market growth.

Moreover, the increasing digitization across various industries that enable the connection of digital devices, machines, and systems to the internet, thus allowing them to share data and communicate with each other, is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for connectivity enabling technology in the healthcare industry to connect medical devices, such as blood glucose monitors, to the internet, allowing for remote monitoring of patients and sharing patient data with healthcare providers, is providing an impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing need for automation and remote monitoring in various industries is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the rising popularity of smart home devices, wearables, and other connected devices is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including increasing adoption of cloud computing and big data analytics, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, the rising need for security and data protection in connected devices and networks, various advancements in technology, and the implementation of various government initiatives to improve infrastructure and increase connectivity in rural areas are anticipated to drive the market further toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global connectivity enabling technology market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2023-2032. The report has categorized the market based on type and application.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the connectivity enabling technology market based on the type has also been provided in the report. This includes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ZigBee. According to the report, Wi-Fi accounted for the largest market share.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the connectivity enabling technology market based on the application. This includes healthcare, consumer electronics, manufacturing, and automotive and transportations industry. According to the report, consumer electronics represented the largest segment.

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets. According to the report, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for connectivity enabling technology. Some of the factors driving the Asia-Pacific connectivity enabling technology market included widespread digitization, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and significant technological advancements.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global connectivity enabling technology market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the companies covered include Broadcom Inc., LM Technologies Ltd, Marvell Technology Inc, MediaTek Inc., Newracom, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Qualcomm, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Connectivity Enabling Technology Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Bluetooth

6.2 Wi-Fi

6.3 ZigBees



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Healthcare

7.2 Consumer Electronics

7.3 Manufacturing Industry

7.4 Automotive and Transportations



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

Broadcom Inc.

LM Technologies Ltd

Marvell Technology Inc

MediaTek Inc.

Newracom

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Qualcomm

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments

