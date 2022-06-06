Connector Market to Garner $114.7 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for high-speed connects and high growth rate of automotive industry, and surge in investment in defense & submarine cables drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Connector Market By Product (PCB Connectors, I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, Fiber Optic Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, Others), End User (Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Automotive, Energy and Power, Aerospace and Defense, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". As per the report, the global connector industry was accounted for $62.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $114.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in demand for high-speed connects and high growth rate of automotive industry, and surge in investment in defense & submarine cables drive the global connector market. On the contrary, complex fault detection and removal process of errors hinder the market growth. However, increase in number of data centers would unlock new opportunities in the future.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the electronics and semiconductor sectors due to closure of manufacturing facilities and partial or complete lockdown, which disrupted the supply chain. The overall production process was also distorted during the pandemic.

However, as the world is recovering from the pandemic, the demand for connects from the automotive industry would increase.

The PCB connectors segment dominated the market

By product type, the PCB connectors segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global connector market, due to rise in electronics industry along with advances in semiconductor technology. However, the fiber optic connectors segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in preference toward high bandwidth communication and emerging opportunities in the telecom sector.

The telecom segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

By end user, the telecom segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in use of cell phones, cameras, and other advanced devices that demand continuous high quality data transmission. However, the automotive segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fifth of the global connector market, due to rise in safety among consumers and increased requirement for reliable connector in vehicle systems.

Asia-Pacific held the lion's share

By region, the global connector market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, due to high investment in infrastructure, energy, and technology development. The report studies the market across Europe, North America, and LAMEA as well.

Major Market Players

3M

ABB Ltd.

Ametek Inc.

Amphenol Corporation

Aptiv PLC

Foxcon (FIT)

Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.

Huawei technologies co. Ltd

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd.

J.S.T. MFG. CO., LTD.

Koch Industries Inc.

Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

NEXANS

PRYSMIAN S.P.A.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Yazaki Corporation

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

