Connector Unveils Location-Based, AI-Driven Active Networking App to Facilitate Meaningful Relationship Building; Launches in Partnership with Mopar Vendor Expo

New feature-rich mobile app revolutionizes the way professionals are alerted to nearby connections in real time to build and maintain collaborative networks

ROSWELL, Ga. and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connector Technologies, a location-based, AI-enabled business networking company, today debuted an industry-first with the public launch of the Connector mobile application in partnership with Insight Media Enterprises (Insight) at the Mopar Vendor Expo in Las Vegas. Connector is designed to maximize networking opportunities, reduce awkward cold introductions, and proactively identify meaningful connections across organizations and groups that share common objectives. Connector is available in the Google Play and Apple App Store.

Insight has designated Connector as the official networking and engagement partner at the Mopar Vendor Expo in order to provide a method for attendees and exhibitors to identify potential business partners and collaborators they may not have otherwise known about.

"It is essential that every person and company attending the Mopar Vendor Expo continues to receive high value in exchange for their investment of time and money," said Greg Noonan, CEO, Insight Media Enterprises. "For a trade event like ours, that value is delivered in the form of making connections that drive business. With Connector as the networking app for our event, we are able to provide a never-before-possible layer of networking capability, enabling everyone in attendance to seamlessly establish relationships with the people who will help them achieve their objectives."

Connector was developed to find and build connections at any venue or event, including airports, sporting arenas, or convention centers, to identify and establish business, professional, and career connections. Users can opt-in to get notified of people with common interests and control what personal information to share and how to communicate, including social media profiles or website links.

"Connector is a user-friendly, discrete and powerful way for everyone in attendance at the Mopar Vendor Expo to nurture relationships that build business," said Steven Eppinger, Founder and CEO, Connector Technologies. "Connector leverages the powerful combination of location and interest-based technology, built on a network of identified event attendees focused on business objectives. This platform has the potential to foster collaborations like never before, making the Mopar Vendor Expo the most valuable event of the year for attendees, exhibitors, and their companies."

Features That Prompt True Networking

The primary feature that makes Connector instantly valuable is its exclusive, patent-pending Value Score technology. The Value Score grades an inbound connection request, or potential of an outbound connection request, based on a proprietary algorithm that considers location, profile similarities, category matches, and user behaviors.

Additional features of Connector include:

Map & List Views: View connections on a map or list that can be searched or sorted by name, company, or Value Score.

Profile Management: Identify your interests, residences, education, affiliations, employers, and languages spoken to create more genuine connections.

Flexible Notifications: Be alerted to potential connections when you arrive at the airport, or when existing connections or those with the same affiliations are nearby.

Privacy Controls: Easily hide yourself from searches, plus you determine what information you want shared with others.

Solving Event Networking Pain Points

Connector solves a two-fold challenge faced by trade show organizers seeking ways to provide ongoing value to attendees. Firstly, it adds a layer of active relationship-building by showing existing and potential connections that are nearby, allowing all users to network, plan and connect before, during and after an event. Secondly, Connector provides ongoing value to users long after an event ends and attendees ignore or delete now-obsolete trade show apps. A further consequential benefit of trade show organizers partnering with Connector is that the show's branding remains visible to users and acts as a piece of "digital swag" that demonstrates continued value associated with the event.

Connector enhances static trade show apps by playing an active role in relationship building. Rather than searching for someone who might be worth meeting, Connector actively serves up nearby high-value connections to users, assigns the proprietary Value Score that explains why the connection is worth considering, and provides the tools to connect in whatever way is most comfortable. By picking up where traditional trade show apps end, Connector instantly adds higher value for events looking to transform the way their audiences meet, grow and thrive.

About Connector:

Connector is a location-based, AI-driven professional business networking platform. The app makes proactive relationship recommendations based on user locations, personal profiles and networking interests. In short, it supercharges everyone's ability to make genuine connections that drive meaningful relationships. Connector's proprietary Value Score, which is applied to both inbound and outbound connection suggestions, is based on a patent-pending algorithm powered by AI. Connector complements the value that other business networking platforms provide, introduces a new way to find real, high-value connections, and provides a wide range of options to connect, including through chat apps, face-to-face meet-ups, or simply through the exchange of contact information. For more information, visit https://connectorapp.co/.

