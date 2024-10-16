Connectria, a Lightedge Company, Launches Innovative IBM IaaS Solution: Seamlessly Integrating IBM with Leading Hyperscale Providers Worldwide

Partnership with Equinix Drives Unmatched Global Connectivity and On-Net Integration Capabilities

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightedge, the leading provider of hybrid infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution. This new offering allows businesses to leverage Lightedge's IBM Cloud, seamlessly integrated and on-net with the world's leading hyperscale public cloud providers, anywhere in the world, via Platform Equinix®.

Lightedge's new IaaS solution is designed to meet the growing demand for flexible, scalable, and secure cloud infrastructure. By bringing together the robust capabilities of IBM with the expansive reach of leading public cloud providers, Lightedge ensures that enterprises can deploy, manage, and optimize their cloud resources with unmatched efficiency and control. The solution is particularly suited for businesses seeking a hybrid cloud environment that can scale globally without sacrificing security or performance.

"Lightedge has always been at the forefront of hybrid infrastructure innovation, and our new IaaS solution is a testament to that commitment," said Ryan Pelerin, Chief Commercial Officer at Lightedge. "By enabling ultra-low latency between IBM and the world's top hyperscale cloud providers, we are giving our partners and customers the power to operate seamlessly across their preferred cloud providers. This combination of flexibility and capability is a game-changer for enterprises looking to harness the full potential of their cloud investments while achieving the security, reliability, and performance they need to succeed."

A key component of this IaaS solution is Lightedge's strategic partnership with Equinix, the world's largest digital infrastructure company operating 264 data centers across 33 countries. Through this collaboration, Lightedge can offer its partners and customers access to Equinix's extensive global interconnection platform, enabling unparalleled connectivity and low-latency access to the leading public cloud providers.

The new IaaS solution is now available to enterprises worldwide. Lightedge and Equinix are committed to delivering exceptional value through this partnership, empowering businesses with the tools they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape.

For more information about Lightedge's IaaS solution and partnership with Equinix, please contact Troy Mitchell, Vice President of Channel & Alliances

About Lightedge

Lightedge is a leading provider of hybrid infrastructure solutions, offering a full suite of cloud, colocation, and managed services. With a commitment to delivering unmatched performance, security, and reliability, Lightedge empowers businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals with confidence. For more information, visit lightedge.com

