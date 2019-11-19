Connectria Acquires WSM International To Accelerate Successful Cloud Migrations & Adoption

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectria today announced it has acquired WSM International ("WSM"), a pioneer and leader in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Migrations, Microsoft Azure Cloud Migrations, Cloud & Hybrid Cloud consulting & advisory services, DevOps consulting, and Cloud Center of Excellence (CCOE) services. With more than 500 customers worldwide, dozens of channel partners, and thousands of successful migrations and professional services engagements, WSM compliments Connectria's extensive cloud managed services and cloud management platform (called TRIA) to enable customers of all sizes to accelerate their cloud initiatives and drive a higher return on investment (ROI) from their efforts.

"Connectria has provided world-class cloud managed services and cloud management tools for many years to clients that were already in the cloud," said Rich Waidmann, CEO of Connectria. "We built a strong reputation by ensuring that our customers were always secure, reliable, compliant with data protection standards like HIPAA, PCI and GPDR, and optimized to minimize their costs. What we lacked was a strong professional services team to successfully migrate customers to the cloud and help them throughout their cloud journey, which is where WSM excels," he added.

"We're pleased to be joining the Connectria team" said Ryan Pelerin, CEO of WSM. "Their leadership in cloud managed services and tools is an excellent complement to WSM's strengths in cloud migrations, DevOps and delivering Cloud Centers of Excellence (CCOE) to our customers. Their No Jerks Allowed® company philosophy was also a perfect fit for WSM's culture. By combining WSM and Connectria, we've created an end-to-end cloud service provider that can help customers move to the cloud and operate successfully once there. With nearly 250 employees throughout North America and Europe, $60 million in annual revenues, and more than 1,000 customers worldwide, we have the expertise and scale to help nearly any size organization be successful in the cloud," he added.

About Connectria

Founded in 1996, Connectria provides award-winning cloud hosting, cloud managed services, cloud security, and cloud management software for more than 1,000 customers worldwide. We were the 1st HIPAA compliant managed hosting company, the 1st company to deliver HIPAA and PCI compliance in AWS and Azure, and the largest IBM i (AS/400) cloud provider in the world.

At the core of Connectria is our No Jerks Allowed® company philosophy, where every employee goes "the extra mile" to take care of our customers. Being The Jerk Free Company® extends beyond our people too. We're easy to do business with through flexible terms, scalable solutions, and straight-forward pricing to meet the technology needs of organizations of all sizes.

About WSM International

WSM International has been providing cloud migration and transformation services for small, mid-market, and enterprise organizations for more than fifteen years. Our goal is to help organizations reach their digital transformation goals by architecting solutions that meet their unique needs at lower costs and in less time, in order to deliver higher ROIs.

