CONNER HOMES ANNOUNCES OPENING OF WOODINVILLE COMMUNITY

Conner Homes' newest community, Hudson, offers luxury homes on large homesites

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conner Homes, a homebuilder based in Bellevue that serves communities throughout Washington, today announced the grand opening of its newest community, Hudson. This six-home neighborhood is situated in the West Ridge area of Woodinville, bordering Kirkland. Hudson is the perfect location for Eastside or Seattle commuters, with easy access to I-405.

Residents will be able to enjoy Woodinville's charming selection of more than 130 wineries and take in the scenic recreational opportunities at the nearby Sammamish River Trail and Wilmot Gateway Park. The neighborhood is in the high-performing Northshore School District. Woodmoor Elementary and Northshore Middle schools are within walking distance.

Hudson homes range between 3,078 and 3,510 square feet and are priced from the high $1 millions. Homebuyers can choose their preferred floorplans, which include five bedrooms, up to 3.25 baths, and two or three car garages and covered outdoor living spaces. Each home was thoughtfully designed with fresh and clean finishes, all hand-selected by professional interior designers to maintain each home's individuality.

"Hudson offers a relaxing alternative to living in Seattle, Bellevue or Kirkland," said Michael Lorenz, President of Conner Homes. "These homes are beautifully appointed with luxury features that were hand selected by professional interior designers. What's best is the location: bordering Bothell and Kirkland in a quiet setting just minutes from I-405."

The neighborhood will have their grand opening on August 13th, where prospective homebuyers can enjoy refreshments, tour model homes and get a taste of the area. Guests will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for dinner for two at an award-winning restaurant by local chef John Howie and get a copy of his cookbook.

Conner Homes has been building a variety of homes in the Pacific Northwest for more than 60 years, making it the longest-standing local homebuilder in the region. Its designs prioritize natural light to create brighter, more welcoming spaces and incorporate eco-friendly technologies to minimize environmental impact.

For more information on new homes in Hudson or to make an appointment to tour the model home, call 1-888-302-1252 or visit https://www.connerhomes.com/communities/hudson.

About Conner Homes

At Conner Homes, homebuyers find something different. It's called strength of character. It's reflected in the homes Conner Homes builds, the communities they create, and the way they do business. As a local, multi-generational, family-owned business for over 60 years, Conner Homes shares the interests of their community in building homes responsibly, with an attention to design, a devotion to quality, and a level of integrity not found in the typical mass manufacturers. Their goal is to treat every customer with the kind of service that will make them a customer for life. That translates to a customer experience that's truly worth talking about. Learn more by visiting www.connerhomes.com

