Conner Homes Employees Make a Difference in the Seattle Area

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conner Homes, a local homebuilder operating in the Seattle area, concluded 2025 by reflecting on its extensive community engagement and support for numerous nonprofit organizations across the Puget Sound region. This summary highlights the collective efforts of the company's employees in contributing to the well-being and development of the communities where they reside and work.

"At Conner Homes, our commitment extends beyond building homes; it encompasses fostering strong, vibrant communities where our employees and homeowners thrive," said Erin Fowler, President. "This year-end summary proudly showcases the collective efforts of our team, who dedicated their time and energy to numerous Puget Sound nonprofit organizations, reflecting our deep-rooted belief in giving back to the community."

Key contributions included:

Forterra: In October, employees volunteered at Crystal Springs Park in Seattle, participating in activities that support environmental conservation and the preservation of natural spaces.

HomeAid Puget Sound: Scott Swantec, a member of the board of directors for HomeAid Puget Sound, facilitated the hosting of their annual Diaper Drive at the Uplands new home community in Puyallup. This effort collected essential supplies for families experiencing homelessness.

Puyallup Food Bank: In December, a food donation bin was established at the Uplands community model home, gathering non-perishable items to assist the Puyallup Food Bank in providing food to those in need.

WWIN – Washington Women In Need: Conner Homes extended support to WWIN by participating in their annual fundraiser, which helps empower women through educational and economic opportunities.

Vision House: Employees volunteered at several events organized by Vision House, including a Teen Feed night, where they prepared and served warm meals to homeless teenagers.

Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties: Through the annual Rampathon event, employees contributed to building a residential wheelchair ramp, enhancing accessibility and independence for a community member.

These varied endeavors underscore Conner Homes' dedication to fostering stronger and robust communities across the Puget Sound area, addressing a range of social and environmental needs.

Conner Homes' mission is to create neighborhoods and customer experiences. The company has been designing and building homes for over 65 years and is one of the few remaining local homebuilders in the Seattle area. Conner Homes builds townhomes and single-family homes and currently has five open communities, with additional communities opening in the future. For more information about Conner Homes, visit www.connerhomes.com. Conner Homes is an Equal Housing Opportunity Builder.

