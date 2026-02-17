Conner Homes Welcomes Dustin Nelson as Assistant Controller

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conner Homes is pleased to introduce Dustin Nelson as the company's new Assistant Controller.

Dustin will manage the daily operations of the Conner Homes accounting department including financial statement preparation and review, managing internal controls, and month-end closings. He will also support audits and tax reporting and is the functional lead for an ERP implementation.

Dustin holds a finance degree from Western Washington University.

About Conner Homes:

Conner Homes' mission is to create neighborhoods and customer experiences. The company has been designing and building homes for over 65 years and is one of the few remaining local homebuilders in the Seattle area. Conner Homes builds townhomes and single-family homes and currently has five open communities, with additional communities opening in the future. For more information about Conner Homes, visit www.connerhomes.com. Conner Homes is an Equal Housing Opportunity Builder.

Contact: William Boucher

[email protected]

