CONNER HOMES OPENS 60-HOME COMMUNITY IN SNOHOMISH

Conner Homes' newest community, Brasswood, offers both convenience and luxury.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Conner Homes, a homebuilder based in Bellevue that serves communities throughout Washington, announced the opening of its newest community, Brasswood. The neighborhood has been carefully developed with future residents in mind. It sits in a location with access to major job centers, schools, shopping and plenty of space to enjoy the area's natural beauty. The community of 60 homes overlooks the Snohomish River Valley and is nestled among green farmlands with views of the Cascade Mountain range.

Residents will enjoy a private park and picnic areas, surrounded by a network of connecting walking trails. The Brasswood community provides easy access to Highway 9 and I-5, making it a short commute to BOEING, Redmond, Bellevue and Seattle. Brasswood will be a part of the highly rated Snohomish school district. The neighborhood is less than five miles from the Historic Downtown of Snohomish, Stocker Farms and the Snohomish Valley Golf Center.

The Brasswood community is comprised of seven different floor plans, each carefully crafted to meet the unique needs of families. The homes are two stories, also featuring a Daylight basement and up to five bedrooms and three baths. Homes include luxury finishes and the Conner Homes signature design of oversized windows and doors to maximize the light in every space.

"At Conner Homes, our expertise is understanding the needs of our homebuyers. We incorporate that understanding into every step of the design process." said Michael Lorenz, President of Conner Homes. "Residents of Brasswood will be able to nurture their family in a home that they can trust was built with the upmost of integrity."

Conner Homes has been building a variety of homes in the Pacific Northwest for over 60 years, making it the longest-standing local homebuilder in the region. Its designs prioritize natural light to create brighter, more welcoming spaces and incorporate eco-friendly technologies to minimize environmental impact.

Brasswood is officially opening on January 14, 2023. For more information on new homes in Brasswood or to make an appointment to tour the model home, call 1-888-302-1252 or visit https://www.connerhomes.com/communities/brasswood.

About Conner Homes

At Conner Homes, homebuyers find something different. It's called strength of character. It's reflected in the homes Conner Homes builds, the communities they create, and the way they do business. As a local, multi-generational, family-owned business for over 60 years, Conner Homes shares the interests of their community in building homes responsibly, with an attention to design, a devotion to quality, and a level of integrity not found in the typical mass manufacturers. Their goal is to treat every customer with the kind of service that will make them a customer for life. That translates to a customer experience that's truly worth talking about. Learn more by visiting www.connerhomes.com

